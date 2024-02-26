EU agriculture ministers meet amid farmer protests

PoliticsEuropeEU agriculture ministers meet amid farmer protestsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeRosie Birchard02/26/2024February 26, 2024Farmers demonstrating outside the EU headquarters in Brussels say the bloc's green standards lead to higher costs and unfair competition. With EU officials keen to appease farmers, environmental campaigners warn of backsliding on climate promises.https://p.dw.com/p/4csX6Advertisement