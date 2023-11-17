  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan
Rosie Birchard DW
Image: DW

Rosie Birchard

Correspondent covering life and politics in Europe. Based in DW's Brussels bureau, Rosie is often deployed to report on breaking news — from natural disasters to major summits.

Rosie is a correspondent covering life and politics in Europe for DW. Taking you behind the scenes of what’s driving the debate in Brussels, Rosie covers everything from foreign policy to tech, and migration to mental health. She's often deployed to cover breaking news across the continent and tell stories from the ground. 

Rosie grew up and in Glasgow, Scotland before following her passion for politics to the EU capital, Brussels. She has been part of DW’s correspondent team since February 2023, and has previously reported for broadcasters including SABC News in South Africa, ITV in the UK, CBC News in Canada and the PBS Newshour in the USA.

Skip next section Featured stories by Rosie Birchard

Featured stories by Rosie Birchard

Several Jewish people, mostly youths, stand praying in a well-lit room at a refugee center

Amid Israel-Hamas war, some Israelis fleeing to Hungary

Since the Hamas terror attack on Israel, a Jewish refugee center in Hungary has been taking in families from Israel.
ConflictsNovember 17, 202304:36 min
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with "stop the boats" sign

Rwanda migration plan: What's the UK government's next move?

The top UK court has said a plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, but the government wants to press ahead.
PoliticsNovember 16, 2023
Ukrainians protest outside OSCE meeting in Vienna

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Austria is facing criticism for issuing visas to Russian lawmakers for talks. Ukrainian MPs are boycotting the meeting.
PoliticsFebruary 24, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Rosie Birchard

Stories by Rosie Birchard

Open Arms ship in Larnaca

Cyprus-Gaza aid corridor: Some relief, but no end to crisis

Cyprus-Gaza aid corridor: Some relief, but no end to crisis

A new sea corridor to carry aid to Gaza has been called a signal of hope — but it won’t solve the humanitarian crisis.
ConflictsMarch 13, 2024
The Open Arms vessel with the humanitarian food aid is seen here leaving the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

First aid ship leaves Cyprus headed for Gaza

First aid ship leaves Cyprus headed for Gaza

The first ship to carry aid to Gaza across a new sea corridor from Cyprus has departed. It carries 200 tons of food.
ConflictsMarch 12, 202402:07 min
Aid ship Open Arms docked in Lanarca

Aid ship waits to set sail from Cyprus to Gaza

Aid ship waits to set sail from Cyprus to Gaza

A new maritime corridor is to be set up to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza.
ConflictsMarch 11, 202401:55 min
Police stand behind a barricade during a protest of farmers in the European Quarter outside a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels.

Farmers protest in Brussels as EU agriculture ministers meet

Farmers protest in Brussels as EU agriculture ministers meet

EU farmers are calling for less red tape, less burdensome environmental regulations and more support.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 202402:29 min
Tractors are shown during a protest in Brussels

EU agriculture ministers meet amid farmer protests

EU agriculture ministers meet amid farmer protests

With EU officials keen to placate farmers, environmental campaigners warn of backsliding on climate promises.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 202402:36 min
Candles and flowers near a black and white photograph of former Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny's death: EU mulls fresh sanctions on Russia

Alexei Navalny's death: EU mulls fresh sanctions on Russia

The EU has vowed to hold Moscow accountable after the death of dissident Alexei Navalny.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 2024
Show more stories
Go to homepage