Rosie Birchard

Rosie is a correspondent covering life and politics in Europe for DW. Taking you behind the scenes of what’s driving the debate in Brussels, Rosie covers everything from foreign policy to tech, and migration to mental health. She's often deployed to cover breaking news across the continent and tell stories from the ground.

Rosie grew up and in Glasgow, Scotland before following her passion for politics to the EU capital, Brussels. She has been part of DW’s correspondent team since February 2023, and has previously reported for broadcasters including SABC News in South Africa, ITV in the UK, CBC News in Canada and the PBS Newshour in the USA.