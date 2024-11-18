  1. Skip to content
EU meets as US clears Ukraine for long-range missile strikes

Rosie Birchard in Brussels | Gerhard Elfers
November 18, 2024

Reports of an imminent US policy change on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia have drawn sharp criticism from a Russian lawmaker. DW's Rosie Birchard reports from a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n6B7
