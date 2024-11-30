Ukraine soldiers train for battle in British countryside

ConflictsUnited KingdomUkraine soldiers train for battle in British countrysideTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUnited KingdomRosie Birchard11/30/2024November 30, 2024Western allies continue to provide combat training for Ukrainian volunteers and conscripts to help Kyiv in its war against the much larger Russian army. DW's Rosie Birchard reports from an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom.https://p.dw.com/p/4naCjAdvertisement