ConflictsUnited Kingdom

Ukraine soldiers train for battle in British countryside

Rosie Birchard
November 30, 2024

Western allies continue to provide combat training for Ukrainian volunteers and conscripts to help Kyiv in its war against the much larger Russian army. DW's Rosie Birchard reports from an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4naCj
