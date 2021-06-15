Euro 2020: France vs. Germany — live

France vs. Germany Allianz Arena

Kickoff 21:00 CET

Guten Tag! Bonjour! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's Euro 2020 opener against reigning world champions France.

Not only have Germany had to wait over a year since Euro 2020 was originally due to kick off, their position in Group F means they've had to wait until last to get their campaign underway. But in Munich on Tuesday, the wait will be over.

We'll have live buildup and coverage throughout the day right here, including updates from the earlier game in Group F, Portugal vs. Hungary.

---

19:51 - Germany team news: Müller and Hummels both start

Germany line up exactly as DW's Jonathan Harding reported yesterday. Recalled Müller and Hummels both start, while Gnabry and Havertz provide the goal threat.

Expect Germany to line up in a 3-5-2 with Kimmich and Gosens working the flanks.

Germany XI: Neuer - Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger - Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens - Havertz, Müller, Gnabry

19:48 - GOAL! Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Ronaldo)

The first goal was fortunate, the second a penalty, but the third is pure class from Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. The captain exchanges a series of one-twos with Rafa before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home.

Lovely goal, and the Hungarians are well beaten now, having fought so well for so long.

19:43 - GOAL! Hungary 0-2 Portugal (Ronaldo - pen)

Game over, in the blink of an eye - and a nightmare few minutes for RB Leipzig and Hungary defender Willi Orban.

After deflecting the ball in for the first goal, Orban then fouls Rafa in the box and the referee awards the first penalty of Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo steps up and makes no mistake.

19:41 - GOAL! Hungary 0-1 Portugal (Guerreiro)

Oh dear, that is so unlucky from a Hungarian point of view. Just five minutes after almost taking the lead themselves, Portugal score at the other end.

It's a goal made entirely in the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro sees his scuffed shot deflect of RB Leipzig's Willi Orban and slide past a stranded Peter Gulacsi.

19:36 - OFFSIDE!

Hungary, backed by their vocal fans, having been fighting for their lives to keep Portugal at bay - and they thought they'd taken the lead themselves with ten minutes remaining! Szabolcs Schön, just on as a substitute, cuts inside from the right wing and shoots low into the bottom corner - but the assistant referee's flag is raised, and Portugal survive.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has come on for Portugal ...

19:15 - France team news

The visiting world champions have already announced their starting line-up. There are no surprises; this is very much Didier Deschamps' strongest XI. And as if that France forward line wasn't already formidable enough, they've only gone and recalled Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

France XI: Lloris - Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez - Kante, Pogba, Rabiot - Griezmann, Mbappé, Benzema

At this point, we'd like to wish the German defense: bon courage...

19:05 - Munich is ready for Euro 2020

Germany's opening game of Euro 2020, and indeed all three group games, takes place in Munich.

The stadium, built ahead of the 2006 World Cup, has many names: in the Bundesliga, it's the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. Although some fans prefer to avoid the sponsor name and refer to the Fröttmaninger Arena, after the district of Munich it is located in. For those of a blue persuasion in Munich, it's the former, unpopular home of 1860 Munich. For fans of most visiting teams, it's just a bloody difficult place to go.

But for the purposes of this tournament, it's the exotically named "Football Arena Munich."

19:00 - Joshua Kimmich: 'Joachim Löw is hungry'

Germany right-back / midfielder / all-rounder / unofficial captain / baby-faced assassin Joshua Kimmich experienced the debacle in Russia in 2018 at first hand, but he's confident that head coach Joachim Löw is approaching Euro 2020 with the right mentality.

18:45 - HT: Hungary 0-0 Portugal

Goalless at the break in Budapest! Reigning champions Portugal have dominated proceedings as expected, and RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has been kept busy in the Hungary goal. But he would have had no chance of stopping Cristiano Ronaldo's effort from just six yards out, if only the Juventus man had hit the target from Bruno Fernandes' cross!

A let-off for the hosts ...

18:00 - Full house in Budapest

First of all this evening, Group F gets underway with Hungary vs. Portugal in Budapest - and it's a first: the first football match in Europe since the start of the pandemic in front of a full stadium. 67,155 fans with negative tests or proof of vaccination are packed inside the Puskas Arena, the vast majority supporting the home team.

Of course, the pandemic is not yet over. The coronavirus still exists. Almost 30,000 people have died from the virus in Hungary and although the numbers have dropped off, there were still 57 new cases and 10 deaths reported today. For nationalist Primer Minister Viktor Orban, a full stadium in his capital city is a political signal that his country has "beaten" the virus.

Be that as it may, let's hope that the Hungarians don't regret today because, if we're being honest, it is still a great sight and symbol of hope for football supporters that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Focus on: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is not Germany's captain, nor is he the most experienced player in the squad. But his influence and importance exceed his 26 years.

Often compared to the legendary Philipp Lahm, largely due to his transition from right back to central midfield, he is in fact an entirely different character, not afraid to tell teammates straight up what he thinks.

DW's Jonathan Harding reports from the national team camp: Joshua Kimmich, Germany's heartbeat for Euro 2020 and beyond

From the coach's mouth: Didier Deschamps

"This first game is important - but it won't be decisive. Still, the level of the opposition makes it a difficult opening match. But we're among the best teams in Europe and we know we have to be efficient in the key areas."

When asked what he intends to do to stop Germany's offensive talents, Deschamps said: "Ask Joachim Löw how he's going to stop ours!"

Les Bleus

France are aiming to repeat their feat of 1998 and 2000 when they followed up World Cup triumph with victory at the following European Championships. The reigning world champions, who knocked Germany out of Euro 2016 in the semifinals, are favorites again — and have even strengthened an already formidable side with the return of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

In Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso, there are also four Bayern Munich players in the France squad who will be playing in their home stadium. And with over 2,500 French fans expected among the 14,500 limited capacity, Les Bleus will be hoping to make themselves feel at home.

Müller and Hummels to start?

Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels were both recalled to the Germany squad after being axed back in 2019 — and both are likely to start against France, reports DW's Jonathan Harding.

From the coach's mouth: Joachim Löw

"We've prepared ourselves very well in the last two weeks and have taken steps in the right direction. It's a good atmosphere, but you can also feel a lot of ambition and determination. We're well equipped and can't wait to get started."

Löw's farewell tour

For head coach Joachim Löw, it's the start of his eighth major tournament - and his last, with the Bundestrainer due to step down after the tournament. It marks the end of over 15 years with the German Nationalmannschaft, beginning as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant at the World Cup in Germany in 2006, via triumph in Brazil in 2014 and tragedy in Russia in 2018.