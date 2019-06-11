EU members split over top job appointments

Leaders of the European Union's 28 member states on Thursday struggled to break thedeadlock over the bloc's key leadership positions.

Heads of government were gathered to decide on five top jobs — most notably who should succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.

But despite talks extending into the early hours of Friday, the leaders deferred any decision on the posts until June 30.

"There was no majority on any candidate," said EU Council President Donald Tusk. "The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU."

Juncker himself said he was confident that a solution would be found, although the task would not be easy. "I don't expect that. But it has to be done," said Juncker.

Favorite to replace Juncker is German EU lawmaker Manfred Weber, whose center-right European People's Party (EPP) is the largest grouping in the European Parliament. However, the EPP lost seats in last month's European elections, making it more difficult to form a majority in parliament who would be in favor of the Bavarian.

Read more: Manfred Weber: Merkel's pick to head European Commission

Ahead of the meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were in favor of a delay to avoid any hasty decisions being made. Weber is favored by Merkel but has not yet won the backing of Emmanuel Macron, who hassuggested the German chancellor should take the job herself.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) — the largest faction in the European Parliament — has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though considered the front-runner, Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. Zahradil, 65, is affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a session of the European Parliament and for once running 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) across the Czech Republic for charity.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Margrethe Vestager (ALDE) Margrethe Vestager, 51, is one of seven lead candidates for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats. As the current EU commissioner for competition, the Danish MEP has taken on corporations like Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. It's also been said that she served as the inspiration for the main character in Borgen , a Danish series where a woman becomes Denmark's first female leader.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) The Greens/EFA is the seventh largest group in European Parliament, so the Dutchman is a long shot to become European Commission president. The 42-year-old MEP, who along with Germany's Ska Keller is representing the group, said he joined the race to "make sure the Green vision is being heard." He has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Violeta Tomic (GUE/NGL) The EU's left-wing groups will be headed by Belgian trade unionist Nico Cue and Violeta Tomic (at left). Tomic is a deputy in Slovenia's National Assembly, best known as a TV presenter and actress. She entered into politics in 2014 and has been an advocate for LGBT rights and stronger citizens' rights in Europe. Author: Keith Walker



Who are the main candidates for president?

Germany's Manfred Weber, a member of the CSU — Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats and leader of the EPP group in the European parliament

Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, a Dutch politician with the Socialists

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a Danish liberal from the Renew Europe group

Another possibility is EU Brexit negotiator and French politician Michel Barnier, an EPP member

What other roles are up for grabs?

EU leaders must decide on successors to Tusk, and to Federica Mogherini as the bloc's foreign policy chief.

They'll also be choosing a new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) to replace current incumbent Mario Draghi, and the successor to Antonio Tajani as president of the European Parliament.

rc/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.