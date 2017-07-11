EU lawmakers declare bloc LGBT 'freedom zone'

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday declaring the European Union a "LGBTIQ freedom zone."

"LGBTIQ rights are human rights," the resolution read.

The measure passed with the support of 492 lawmakers, while 141 voted against and another 46 abstained.

The measure seeks to ensure protections for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer communities across the bloc.

"We will fight for our safety. We will fight for our equality. We will fight for our freedom," tweeted German Green party lawmaker Terry Reintke.

jm/rs (AFP, dpa)