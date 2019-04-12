EU backs start of trade talks with US

European Union member nations have paved the way for the beginning of formal trade negotiations with the United States. The move comes amid a threat by Donald Trump to impose tariffs on the EU over Airbus subsidies.
The European Union can now begin trade negotiations with the United States after its member states on Monday voted by a clear majority to approve the negotiating mandates put forward by the European Commission.
The EU currently has a tense trade relationship with Washington, with Donald Trump threatening to levy tariffs on car imports and other European products.
Green light for trade talks
'Win-win'
European Commissioner President Jean Claude Juncker lauded the decision by EU member states, saying the EU and the US would enter "a new phase" of their relationship.
Limited trade deal: Juncker and Trump agreed to pursue a limited trade deal during the European Commission president's trip to Washington in July of last year. Trump has since accused the EU of dragging its feet and has threatened to impose tariffs on auto imports, though Juncker insisted in February that the US president gave his "word" that he would not. The Commission put forward its negotiating mandates in January, but the EU's executive body needed the backing of member states to begin talks with Washington.
Read more: German car industry warns US over auto tariffs
Airbus-Boeing dispute: Last week, Trump ratcheted up his trade threats, saying the US would levy new tariffs worth €11 billion ($12.5 billion) over EU subsidies for Airbus. The EU reportedly intends to counter that tariff hike with a €20 billion one of their own. The US and EU have accused each other of illegally subsidizing their respective aviation giants, Boeing and Airbus, for more than a decade.
Resistance from France: Concerned about domestic blowback from the trade negotiations, France had led the charge against the opening of trade discussions with the US. It had sought to push the issue beyond EU parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 23-26, claiming that dealing with Trump could impact the vote. French President Emmanuel Macron has also insisted the US first sign back with the Paris climate accord, from which Trump withdrew the US in 2017.
dv/rt (Reuters, AFP)
