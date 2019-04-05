US threatens EU with new tariffs over Airbus subsidies

The Trump administration has lashed out at Brussels for subsidies received by aerospace giant Airbus. A US official has described growing impatience in Washington, saying: "The time has come for action."
The White House on Monday threatened to impose new tariffs on European products over subsidies to aerospace giant Airbus.
Relations between the US and the European Union have dived under President Donald Trump, in part because of his "America First" approach that emphasizes protectionist policies aimed at shoring up American industry.
Read more: Donald Trump's EU tariffs 'foolish' and 'damaging'
What the US Trade Representative said:
Trans-Atlantic tariffs
US Trade Representative's office said a number of civil aviation sector products could be hit with tariffs, including Airbus aircraft.
The Trump administration has previously threatened to impose tariffs on European products. Last year, it briefly imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
The threat comes as Boeing, the US aerospace giant, suffers major share price losses after its 737 MAX was grounded following two deadly crashes.
Read more: Boeing crash: Can machines make better decisions than people?
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/aw (AFP, dpa)
Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on the EU is wrong and damaging to trans-Atlantic ties, two ex-US ambassadors to Brussels under Barack Obama and George W. Bush told DW. They have a clear message for Europe. (31.05.2018)
One theory suggests automated controls in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 MAX are culpable for the crashes. US President Trump says today's aircrafts are simply too complex. Can human-machine relationships be better? (15.03.2019)