 US threatens EU with new tariffs over Airbus subsidies | News | DW | 09.04.2019

News

US threatens EU with new tariffs over Airbus subsidies

The Trump administration has lashed out at Brussels for subsidies received by aerospace giant Airbus. A US official has described growing impatience in Washington, saying: "The time has come for action."

Airbus factory in Toulouse, France

The White House on Monday threatened to impose new tariffs on European products over subsidies to aerospace giant Airbus.

Relations between the US and the European Union have dived under President Donald Trump, in part because of his "America First" approach that emphasizes protectionist policies aimed at shoring up American industry.

Read more: Donald Trump's EU tariffs 'foolish' and 'damaging'

What the US Trade Representative said:

  • "Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft."
  • "This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action."
  • When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional US duties imposed in response can be lifted."

Trans-Atlantic tariffs

US Trade Representative's office said a number of civil aviation sector products could be hit with tariffs, including Airbus aircraft.

The Trump administration has previously threatened to impose tariffs on European products. Last year, it briefly imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

The threat comes as Boeing, the US aerospace giant, suffers major share price losses after its 737 MAX was grounded following two deadly crashes.

Read more: Boeing crash: Can machines make better decisions than people?

  • A container ship in Hamburg (Imago/Hoch Zwei Stock/Angerer)

    EU-US trade relationship

    More than a trillion euros in trade

    The European Union is the US' largest export market, accounting for about one-fifth of all US exports. Similarly, one-fifth of EU exports go to the United States. EU-US trade in goods and services was €1,069.3 billion in 2017. The EU imported €256.2 billion in goods from the US, and exported €375.8 billion.

  • Plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer in Leverkusen (Reuters)

    EU-US trade relationship

    EU trade surplus

    The main exports and imports between the EU and US fall into the categories of machinery and vehicles, chemicals and other manufactured goods. Combined, they accounted for 89 percent of EU exports and imports with the US in 2017. In all three categories, as well as food and drink, the EU had a trade surplus. The US had a trade surplus in raw materials and energy.

  • A new Porsche (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Cars, machinery top exports

    At €167 billion, machinery and vehicles were the largest EU export category to the US, accounting for 44.4 percent of goods exports. The €111.5 billion in machinery and transport equipment was the largest EU import from the US, accounting for 43.6 percent of imports.

  • Steel factory ArcelorMittal in Belgium (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Small part of trade pie

    At the end of May 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on EU steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Steel and aluminum exports to the United States were worth €3.58 billion in 2017.

  • An orange orchard in Florida (Shaun Dunphy / CC BY-SA 2.0)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Retaliatory tariffs

    In response, the European Union developed a list of products it may subject to retaliatory tariffs. These include typical American products like peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, jeans and orange juice. The exports targeted by the EU are worth about €2.8 billion annually, according to EU officials.

  • Air Berlin, Lufthansa airplanes (picture-alliance/dpa)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Services include travel, education

    For services, the EU imports amounted to €219.3 billion and exports €218 billion. The top services were in professional and management services, intellectual property, travel and education. About a third of EU-US trade consists of intra-company transfers.

    Author: Chase Winter


ls/aw (AFP, dpa)

Related content

Farm scene in Moynalty, Co Meath, Ireland

Brexit uncertainty compounding woes of Irish farmers 05.04.2019

Ireland is the sixth-largest exporter of beef in the world, and has a reputation as a world-class producer. But Brexit is a major threat to the sector, and the tens of thousands of livelihoods dependent on it.

Grenze Mexiko USA San Ysidro Tijuana

Trump threatens tariffs on Mexican cars in border dispute 04.04.2019

US President Donald Trump has threatened Mexico with consequences if it doesn't curb migration and drugs coming into the US. It comes after Trump had said he would be closing large sections on the border this week.

Boeing 737 Max 8

WTO rules against US and Boeing in mammoth trade row with EU 28.03.2019

The US failed to end Boeing subsidies even after the WTO ruled such measures illegal, according to the trade body. The EU declared "final victory" in the massive trade spat, but the bloc also faces issues over Airbus.

