Elvis at 90: King forever?

On what would have been his 90th birthday, the legendary singer will be celebrated over a four-day event in Memphis. Here are some highlights of his storied career.

It welcomes over 500,000 visitors every year and is reputedly the most famous residence in the US after the White House. This is Graceland — former home of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The entertainment complex in Memphis, Tennessee where Presley is buried, is a major enterprise. It regularly hosts certified auctions, fan club events — and of course, birthday celebrations for the dead star.

This year is no exception. Presley, who passed away in 1977, would have turned 90 on January 8, and this will be marked by four days of events and concerts at Graceland. Also opening to the public is a new exhibition "90 for 90," which will run for a year and features 90 unique items that tell special stories from his life, such as a flight certificate for his dog.

Graceland is one of the most visited residences in the US Image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Aside from his reputation as a widely impersonated singer around the world, Presley was inducted into the Rockabilly, Gospel, Country Music and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame, and his music hasn't seemed to wane in popularity over the years. He's had more than 1 billion albums sold worldwide. So how did all this fame come about?

From small-town boy to household name

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, Elvis Presley began his career in Memphis, Tennessee. He recorded at the famous Sun Studio in Memphis, which also helped launch singers Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. Quickly rising to fame, Presley's first hit, "Heartbreak Hotel," propelled him to stardom in 1956. He would go on to become known as the "King of Rock and Roll."

The Mississippi boy quickly rose to fame Image: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A GI in Germany

Presley put his career on hold while serving in the US military in Germany from 1958 to 1960. Stationed in the small town of Friedberg, Presley, the star he was, stayed in a hotel in nearby Bad Nauheim instead of living in the barracks. There, he lived with an entourage: his grandmother, father and two bodyguards. Today, hotel guests can sleep in the Elvis Room, which was preserved to commemorate The King's stay.

Elvis served in Germany and lived in the town of Friedberg Image: Bodo Marks/dpa/picture alliance

Made in Germany

Although he was prohibited from performing during military service, he still found time to make music. Germany was the birthplace of two chart-toppers: "One Night" and "A Fool Such as I." He also gave global fame to the popular German folk song, "Muss i denn zum Städtele hinaus," or in English, "Wooden Heart."

Elvis still had time to make music while stationed in Germany with the US army Image: United Archives/picture alliance

Happily ever after?

While Elvis was stationed in Germany, he also met Priscilla Beaulieu, the daughter of a US military officer. She was just 14 years old at the time. The couple married years later at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas in 1967, although Elvis reportedly continued to enjoy the company of other women. Their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2023.

Elvis met Priscilla when she was only 14 Image: Bert Reisfeld/dpa/picture alliance

Legend lives on

Elvis passed away at his residence, Graceland, on August 16, 1977. Yet, his legacy is honored all over the world, including at the "European Elvis Festival" in Bad Nauheim, Germany. He has more than 613 active fan clubs around the world, and has graced stamps as well: Germany issued an Elvis stamp in 1988.

The popularity of impersonating Elvis lives on Image: picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/T. Maury

Licence to suit up

Legend has it that Elvis adopted his famous look, the jumpsuit, after he split his pants while performing on stage. Whatever the reason, the garment was an instant hit. B&K, a company in Charlestown, Indiana, creates Elvis jumpsuits based on the originals, such as for impersonator Dave Stovall (pictured). The company also created suits for the 2022 film "Elvis."

B&K Enterprises in Charlestown, Indiana specializes in Elvis jumpsuits Image: Brian Cahn/Zumapress/picture alliance

Inspiring Elvis

Elvis has inspired an entire industry of impersonators, as well as films like "Bye Bye, Birdie" (1967), based on his career. But who inspired the King? Elvis was known to enjoy the music of gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and once called Hollywood actor James Dean a "genius."

Elvis was reportedly a fan of actor James Dean Image: akg-images/picture-alliance

Elvis on screen

June 2022 saw the life story of Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler (pictured below), hit movie theaters. The film, titled "Elvis," focuses on the performer's complicated relationship with his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Director Baz Luhrmann set electrifying music and stage scenes. Consequently, music journalist, Alanna Nash’s 2010 biography on Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after Luhrmann's biopic of The King premiered.



