Known as the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley is one of the most famous music icons of the 20th century.

Elvis Presley (1935-1977) spent most of his life in Memphis, Tennessee, where his career began in 1954. His big breakthrough came with the 1956 release of his single "Heartbreak Hotel," which became a number-one hit in the US. Equally successful was his film debut in "Love Me Tender" that same year. Presley enjoys a high degree of popularity in Germany where he was stationed after being drafted into the US military in 1958. He went on to become one of the best-selling solo artists in the history of recorded music, with estimated record sales totaling around 600 million. He also starred in several dozen films. Not only his movies and music, but also his fashion style became iconic, inspiring Elvis impersonators around the world to this day.