Elvis Presley

Known as the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley is one of the most famous music icons of the 20th century.

Elvis Presley (1935-1977) spent most of his life in Memphis, Tennessee, where his career began in 1954. His big breakthrough came with the 1956 release of his single "Heartbreak Hotel," which became a number-one hit in the US. Equally successful was his film debut in "Love Me Tender" that same year. Presley enjoys a high degree of popularity in Germany where he was stationed after being drafted into the US military in 1958. He went on to become one of the best-selling solo artists in the history of recorded music, with estimated record sales totaling around 600 million. He also starred in several dozen films. Not only his movies and music, but also his fashion style became iconic, inspiring Elvis impersonators around the world to this day.

Die Initiatoren Angela Storm (l) und Meike Berger enthüllen eine lebensgroße Bronze-Statue der Rock'n'Roll-Legende Elvis Presley an jenem Ort, an dem er während seiner anderthalbjährigen Armee-Zeit an einem Brückengeländer in dem hessischen Kurort lehnte. In Bad Nauheim findet das «19th European Elvis Festival 2021» statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German town unveils life-sized Elvis Presley statue 13.08.2021

The German town of Bad Nauheim has unveiled a bronze statue of its most famous resident — Elvis Presley. Even years after the Rock 'N' Roll star's death, fans in Germany still can't help falling in love with "The King."
16.11.2017 *** Der Preisträger in der Kategorie Legende, der britische Sänger Tom Jones, steht am 16.11.2017 in Berlin während der 69. Verleihung des Medienpreises Bambi auf der Bühne. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Tom Jones has a 'Sex Bomb' plan 19.04.2021

As he releases his new album "Surrounded by Time," the 80-year-old crooner shows no signs of slowing down. He still aims to perform "Sex Bomb" when he's 90.

Elvis Presley holding a guitar during his military service in Germany, circa 1959 CAP/MPI/HPA ©HPA/MPI/Capital Pictures

German town to dedicate statue to famous resident: Elvis 01.04.2021

Bad Nauheim to the north of Frankfurt hosted Elvis Presley during his military days. The COVID-delayed grand reveal is set to take place during the European Elvis Festival this year.
Love Letter ? Pretty 16-year-old Priscylla Beaulieu, daughter of a United States Air Force Captain from Austin, Texas, stationed here, writes a letter to her friend Elvis Presley, famous rock and roll singer, in her Wiesbaden home, W Germany, with his picture placed in front of her. Priscylla has been the steady date of Elvis for the past six weeks. Yesterday, Elvis Presley said farewell to the US Army in Europe - and Priscylla - to fly home for discharge and a return to his million dollar singing career. 2nd March 1960 United States / Mono Print |

8 historical notes on World Letter Writing Day 01.09.2020

Mahatma Gandhi addressed admonishing words to Adolf Hitler, and Elvis Presley sent greetings from Germany: eight letters full of fervor, humor and heartache.
Norwegian artist Kjell Bjornestad impersonating Elvis Presley performs at the start of his challenge for the world's longest Elvis Presley singing marathon, in Oslo, Norway July 23, 2020. NTB Scanpix/Fredrik Hagen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Norwegian smashes world record for singing Elvis Presley 25.07.2020

An Elvis Presley impersonator shook up the record books by singing songs from "The King" for more than 50 hours. "Kjell Elvis" was allowed to have a five-minute break every hour and sip on water and smoothies.
The British pop group 'The Beatles', from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, in London, England, Feb. 28, 1968. (AP Photo) |

Pop songs that moved us over the decades 02.01.2020

Songs of love, truth and freedom that touched us heart and soul. As we enter the new decade, we look back on memorable torch songs from the postwar era, along with the stories behind them.

05.12.2018, Hessen, Friedberg: Ein Ampel-Männchen in Form eines tanzenden Elvis Presely leuchtet bei Rot an einer Fußgänger-Ampel am Elvis-Presley-Platz auf. Der King of Rock'n'Roll versah als Soldat der US-Streitkräfte von Oktober 1958 bis März 1960 seinen Dienst in Friedberg. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Elvis Presley traffic lights appear in German town of Friedberg 06.12.2018

"The King" is back and telling people when they can cross the road. The German town of Friedberg is the latest German city to transform its traffic lights with famous characters.
Screenshot SONAKA Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvZ9sOGM1Tk&feature=youtu.be (c) youtube.com/Mob Alfata

Hausa hip-hop on the up and up 14.09.2017

Without Africans in North America, the world would never have had Elvis Presley and the rock’n’roll revolution. Polish cultural historian Mariusz Krasniewski explores this theme and others in his book on Hausa hip-hop.
19.08.2017 Elvis impersonator and organizer of the contest Douglas Masuda, fifth from left, poses with other Elvis impersonators pose prior to a performance dubbed First Annual Elvis of Asia singing contest to pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll on his 40th anniversary of his death, Saturday, Aug.19, 2017 in the financial district of Makati city east of Manila, Philippines. Various Elvis impersonators from Asia, including Australia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines took part in the contest. From left, Jun Espinosa of the Philippines, Jega Theesan of Singapore, Buddy Reyes of the Philippines, Boy Sanchez of the Philippines, Masuda, Bongo Jaim Lim of Malaysia, Elvich Phatihatakorn of Thailand, Eddie Lombardo of Australia, Yukihiro Nishijima and Tatsuro Nagata, both from Japan. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Elvis in Asia contest draws impersonators from across region 20.08.2017

Elvis impersonators from across Asia belted out classics in the first Elvis in Asia competition. The King of Rock n' Roll died 40 years ago this week.

Philippinen Elvis-Contest in Makita - Jun Espinosa, Jega Theesan, Buddy Reyes, Boy Sanchez, Douglas Masuda, Bongo Jaim Lim, Elvich Phatihatakorn, Eddie Lombardo, Yukihiro Nishijima und Tatsuro Nagata (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Marquez)

Elvis in Asia contest: In pictures 20.08.2017

Elvis impersonators from across Asia and Australia participated in the first Elvis in Asia contest in the Philippines. The contest marks the 40th anniversary of the death of the "King of Rock n' Roll" this week.

ARCHIVBILD Elvis Presley displays his Sergeants stripes in his home in Bad Nauheim, Germany, on Jan. 21, 1960. He was promoted to acting sergeant and squad leader in the 3rd armoured divisions 32nd armour scout platoon yesterday. His promotion doesnt mean a raise in pay. It is only temporary. As acting Sergeant Presley now commands a three-man reconnaisance team of his own. The singers service time is up in March. (AP Photo/Lindlar) | (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/Lindlar

Sleep like Elvis Presley in Bad Nauheim 16.08.2017

While on military service in Germany, Elvis Presley stayed in an attractive small hotel in Bad Nauheim. Now it has been freshly renovated, including the famous room number 10.
ARCHIV 1972++++++ Aufzeichnung einer Konzert-Tournee durch die USA 1972, mit Auftritten, Filmausschnitten und Interviews. Bild: ELVIS PRESLEY on Tour, 1972. B202180/# (c) picture-alliance/KPA

Elvis still inspires, 40 years after his death 16.08.2017

Four decades after his death, Elvis still enjoys fame around the globe - particularly in Germany, where he spent time in the US military. Here are some highlights and unusual facts from his storied career.
ARCHIV undatiert++++++ So kannte man den King of Rock'n'Roll: Elvis Presley mit charmantem Lächeln und seiner Gitarre (undatiertes Archivbild). Er nahm 1953 seine erste Platte auf, die nur ein Geschenk für seine Mutter sein sollte. Nur drei Jahre später war sein Hit Heartbreak Hotel acht Woche lang auf dem ersten platz der US-Charts. Vor 25 Jahren, am 16. August 1977, starb Presley im Alter von 42 Jahren. dpa (Zu dpa-Themenpaket Die größten Hits des 'King of Rock and Roll' vom 10.08.2002) (c) picture-alliance/dpa

40 years after his death, Elvis reaches fans from beyond the grave 16.08.2017

The King lives on in the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. Even in Germany, where he was stationed as a GI, Elvis left a legacy. Here are some highlights and unusual facts from his storied career.
Glen Campbell performs at the Americana Music Festival's Starspangled Rodeo at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, TN. September 20, 2008 (C) RTGoldring / MediaPunch. |

Remembering 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell in pictures 09.08.2017

Glen Campbell's legacy includes cuts on Elvis Presley songs, duets with Tony Bennett and 75 chart hits of his own. A country, crossover and TV star, he's one who can't be put in a box.
***Archivbild*** February 23, 2017 - Charlestown, Indiana, U.S. - Mannequins wear Elvis jumpsuits in the fitting room at B&K Enterprises. In business since 1980, B&K manufactures Elvis Presley's original design jumpsuits for Elvis tribute artists, fans and collectors, and are the only company licensed by designers Bill Belew and Gene Doucette to do so |

Elvis jumpsuits: The King's tailor 05.03.2017

A tailor in Charlestown, Indiana, in the United States is paying homage to Elvis Presley with his jumpsuit re-creations. And he has plenty of takers.
MEMPHIS - JULY 5: Musician Scotty Moore meets with the press at the 50th Anniversary of Rock 'N Roll Reunion celebration on July 5, 2004 at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Moore, recently names one of the 50 greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, played lead guitar on all of Elvis Presley Sun Records recordings. +++ (C) Getty Images/M. Brown

'Co-founder of rock and roll': Elvis' first guitarist Scotty Moore dies, aged 84 29.06.2016

He helped shaped Elvis Presley's revolutionary rock sound and went on to play with greats like Bruce Springsteen. Guitarist Scotty Moore has passed away in Memphis - where his and Elvis' careers began.
