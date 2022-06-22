 ′Elvis′: A cinematic celebration of the king of rock ′n′ roll | Film | DW | 22.06.2022

Film

'Elvis': A cinematic celebration of the king of rock 'n' roll

Baz Luhrmann’s fast-paced ride through Elvis Presley’s life arrives in cinemas, with Austin Butler as the singing sensation and Tom Hanks playing his manager.

A young man sings on stage as smiling girls look on

'Elvis' is the latest biopic to hit the big screen

"Elvis," the filmic rendition of the life of the superstar singer, is the latest in a growing line biopics to recently grace the big screen, from the Freddie Mercury story told in "Bohemian Rhapsody" (2018) to the Aretha Franklin tribute, "Respect" (2021). 

But "Elvis" perhaps stands out for the bold, fast-paced style employed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann – the film has echoes of his 1996 cult classic, "Romeo and Juliet," and the opulent musical "Moulin Rouge" (2001).

With the film in the works since 2014, and suffering delays due to the pandemic after filming began in January 2020, it is finally arriving in cinemas worldwide.

It was worth the wait: "Elvis" got a 12-minute-long ovation when it premiered at this year's Cannes film festival.

Film magazine Screen Daily said it was "as lavish, passionate and overblown as one would expect from the maker of Moulin Rouge!" 

Watch video 05:05

Curtains up: glitz, glamour and films galore in Cannes

Why biopics rule the big screen?

The allure of biographical cinema might be that everyone knows the story and the protagonists are already legends. It is also a chance to bring a dead icon to life, such as classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), the subject of the Milos Forman film, Amadeus (1984), that won eight Oscars.

Since Mozart has been dead for long, there were no direct descendants who could have been offended by the representation of Mozart as crazy genius and clown.

That wasn't the case when "Walk the Line," based on the life of country music legend Johnny Cash, was released in 2005. The singer's daughter left the theater during the premiere because, she said, she was offended by the representation of her mother, Vivian Liberto, Cash's first wife.

Austin Butler steals the show

But Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla and her daughter Lisa-Marie, as well as grandaughter Riley Keough, are enthusiastic about the casting and the representation of the king of rock 'n' roll.

Lead actor Austin Butler doesn't exactly resemble Elvis. But the more one observes him in the film, the more the 30-year-old transforms into the singer he is impersonating.

Butler's Elvis is replete with the hip shake and defiant gaze of the rock 'n' roll upstart. He also relates as an ageing superstar with a drug and alcohol problem who struggles to revive his glory years. 

Butler sang the songs himself, while Elvis' original voice only featuring later in the film when portraying the older crooner.

For Austin Butler, playing Elvis "the biggest responsibility I've ever felt, you feel such a responsibility to him, his family, to all the people around the world who love him so much."

Speaking on the Jimmy Fallon show, he added that preparing for the role "felt like climbing Mount Everest." When he found out that like himself, Elvis had also lost his mother at 23, he found a way into the singer's humanity.

While on a visit to Graceland, the former residence of the King, he not only met Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla, but also played on a Gibson guitar that belonged to Elvis himself.

Baz Luhrmann stands by a large E

Baz Luhrmann brings Elvis Presley to life in his own inimitable style

The birth of rock ‘n' roll

Director Baz Luhrmann has concentrated, above all, on the relationship between Elvis and his mentor and manager, Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Without the ambitious and greedy Parker, the film muses that there might never have been rock ‘n' roll.

The first key scene of the film shows Elvis, clad in a pink suit, standing on the stage. The audience in front of him sits silently. One person even makes fun of his hairstyle before the young Elvis sets the stage on fire. He sings the first note and moves his hips. The girls in the audience begin shouting hysterically.

To Parker, who is also part of the audience, Elvis' performance embodies a new energy and sense of rebellion. He watches the boy from Memphis, Tennessee and decides to make him a global star, the symbal of all that will make rock ‘n' roll special.

Critics have praised the almost electric energy of the first half of the film, which is over two and a half hours long. The second half –  the story of how Elvis falls apart following his fame, and his addiction to drugs – has been criticized by some for a lack of depth.

The film hits theaters worldwide on June 24.

  • Filmstill from Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks sitting on a bench outside and a suitcase next to him

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    The guy next door

    Tom Hanks is one of American cinema's biggest stars. He has managed to stay scandal-free and has enjoyed quite a picture-book career since the 1980s. One of his most unforgettable roles was as the chocolate-loving, long-distance running Forrest Gump in the 1994 film.

  • Film still from Splash with Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah kissing underwater

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Hanks' first big splash

    Tom Hanks' breakthrough came underwater. In 1984, his friend, director Ron Howard, cast him in the romantic comedy "Splash." Hanks played an unlucky guy who falls in love with a mermaid. Though Daryl Hannah stole the show as the mermaid, Hanks proved he could swim with the big shots.

  • Film still 'Big' with woman blotting away tears from Tom Hanks' face.

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Making it big

    Four years after "Splash" came the next major step in the California native's career. In "Big," Hanks played a boy who finds himself in the body of a grown man. The film was a box office success and showed Hollywood that Hanks was a lucrative name.

  • Film still from Sleepless in Seattle with Tom Hanks and little boy sitting side-by-side, both with white telephones in their hands

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    A romantic side

    In 1993, Hanks revealed his softer side in "Sleepless in Seattle," co-starring Meg Ryan. They played a couple who fall in love over the phone before they ever meet in person. As Sam Baldwin, a widowed architect looking for love, Hanks showed the world that he could master romantic roles as well.

  • Film still from Philadelphia with Tom Hanks wearing a baseball cap.

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    First Oscar for 'Philadelphia'

    Hanks' next film was a whopper. In "Philadelphia" (1993), he moved viewers to tears as an attorney battling AIDS. It was the first Hollywood film to grapple with the topic — and brought Hanks the Oscar for best actor.

  • Film still from 'Saving Private Ryan' with Tom Hanks pointing a gun.

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Working with Steven Spielberg

    When Hanks raked in two Oscars the following year for "Forrest Gump," Hollywood's top producers and directors were fighting over him and the actor could choose his roles carefully. In 1998, he teamed up with friend and director Steven Spielberg and played the lead in the World War II drama "Saving Private Ryan."

  • Film still from Cast Away with dirty, long-haired Tom Hanks writing on a stone with chalk

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Alone on the island

    Perhaps one of the biggest challenges for an actor is to carry an entire film by themselves. Hanks masters that in "Cast Away," in which he plays a man who survives an airplane crash and lands on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific. The full-length film is nearly a monologue.

  • Film still from Catch Me If You Can with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks sitting across a desk from each other

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Co-starring with Leonardo DiCaprio

    Spielberg also directed "Catch Me If You Can," in which Hanks plays an FBI investigator who's after a con man played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were the perfect fit: DiCaprio as the charismatic check frauder and Hanks as the honest official.

  • Film still from The Terminal with Tom Hanks leaning over a customs counter in an airport

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Stuck at the airport

    Hanks' next project saw him once again stranded in a threatening environment. In "The Terminal," a comedy directed by Spielberg, Hanks plays a man who is trapped at the JFK airport in New York when he's denied entry into the US but cannot return to his own country because of a military coup.

  • Film still from Captain Phillips with Tom Hanks, with man behind him pointing a gun at his neck

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    At sea as Captain Phillips

    After so much success as an actor, Hanks dabbled a bit in producing and voiceovers. But acting remains his first love. Another of his best films is "Captain Phillips" (2013), in which he plays a ship captain who is kidnapped by terrorists.

  • Premiere of Bridge of Spies with Tom Hanks wearing a hat and glasses an pointing to sign with the title of the movie

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Tom Hanks in Germany

    In 2014, Tom Hanks joined Spielberg in Germany to play an attorney in the Cold War drama "Bridge of Spies." The filming took place at the Babelsberg Studios in Berlin — and even Chancellor Angela Merkel stopped by for a visit. The film was released a year later. Hanks is pictured here at its 2015 premiere in Berlin.

  • Film still from A Hologram for the King with Tom Hanks wearing a suit and holding a briefcase in the desert

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    Stranded in the desert

    Another of Hanks' projects also had a connection to Germany. In German director Tom Tykwer's culture-clash comedy "A Hologram for the King" (2016), Hanks plays a downtrodden salesman who gets stuck in the Middle East. The actor had partnered with Tykwer four years before for the fantasy film "Cloud Atlas."

  • Film still from Greyhound in which Hanks dressed as a Navy commander is staring out of a ship porthole

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    COVID-19 and its impact on the film industry

    "Greyhound" is based on events during a conflict between US military ships and German submarines in World War II. Scheduled for movie theaters in 2020, Sony sold the film to Apple after cinemas had to close during the pandemic. The lavishly produced movie starring Hanks launched on July 10, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+. Studios wanted finished films to be shown to prevent even bigger losses.

  • Film still from News of the World with Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel sitting side-by-side in a wagon.

    Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65

    News in the Wild West

    The multi-Oscar-nominated film "News of the World" was released in US cinemas on Christmas 2020, with Netflix scooping up international distribution rights for release outside the US in February 2021. In the western drama, Hanks plays Captain Kidd, a Civil War veteran who makes a living traveling and reading the newspaper to locals. He takes orphan Johanna (played by Helena Zengel) under his wing.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Louisa Schaefer


This article was originally written in German

