A GI in Germany

Presley put his career on hold while serving in the US military in Germany from 1958 to 1960. Stationed in the small town of Friedberg, Presley stayed in a hotel in nearby Bad Nauheim instead of living in the barracks. There, he lived with an entourage: his grandmother, father and two bodyguards. Today, hotel guests can sleep in the Elvis Room, which was preserved to commemorate the King's stay.