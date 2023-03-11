  1. Skip to content
Tom Hanks waving at the premiere of Elvis
Critics say his casting was one of the movie's biggest flawsImage: Darren England/AAP/dpa/picture alliance
CultureUnited States of America

Tom Hanks receives 2 Razzies for his role in 'Elvis' biopic

9 minutes ago

Tom Hanks took home two of the undesirable Razzie awards, while Jared Leto won the year's worst actor for 'Morbius'.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OXo9

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks received two prizes for his supporting role as Elvis Presley's manager in the biopic "Elvis" Saturday as the Razzies crowned him for worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards. 

The parody prizes praise the worst films and performances every year. Its voters decided on Hank's role as Elvis Presley's manager as this year's most terrible act by a supporting actor. Critics have viewed Hanks casting in that role as the film's biggest flaw. 

What did the critics say?

A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes."

The biopic with lead actor Austin Butler portraying Elvis Presley is nominated for eight Oscars on Sunday. Butler is in the run for best actor. 

Razzies voters also awarded "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 

However, he did not receive the worst actor award, which was taken home by Jared Leto for his role in Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius." Netflix' Marilyn Monroe Biopic "Blond" received the year's worst movie award. 

Organizers nominate themselves for blunder

The Razzie organizers nominated themselves for the worst actress award after having to rescind a nomination for Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who was just 12 years old during her role in the "Firestarter" remake. 

Announcing the winners on Saturday, the group said Armstrong's spot on the worst actress nominees list was given to the Razzies themselves.

According to a press release, the Razzies "won by a landslide."

los/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Lights and flowers laid in front of the building of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Alsterdorf district, Hamburg

Anonymous tip-off failed to stop shooting in Hamburg

Crime1 hour ago
