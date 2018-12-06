 Ecuador: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can leave London embassy | News | DW | 06.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ecuador: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can leave London embassy

Conditions have been met for Julian Assange to leave Ecuador's embassy in London. Britain has guaranteed that the WikiLeaks founder would not be extradited to any country where his life would be in danger.

London, Julian Assange auf dem Balkon der Ecuadorianischen Botschaft (picture-alliance/J.Wiseman)

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday that "the way has been cleared" for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the country's embassy in London.

Assange, 47, has spent the last six years in Ecuador's embassy to avoid arrest and extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault. Sweden has since dropped the case, and Ecuador says there are no pending extradition requests against him.

Read more: Whistleblowers should be ‘protected not prosecuted’

The Australian activist, who published huge caches of files belonging to the United States Department of State and the Pentagon in 2010, has repeatedly expressed fears that Britain may extradite him to the US. Moreno, however, said Britain guaranteed that Assange would not be extradited to a country where his life is in danger.

"The British government has told us that the constitution of Great Britain bars extradition of a person to a place where his life is in danger or he faces the death penalty," Moreno said in a radio interview. Moreno added that Assange has to "serve a short sentence" in Britain for violating his bail conditions.

Sick of Assange

Ecuador has been looking to evict Assange from its London embassy for several months amid souring relations. He sued Quito in October for violating his "fundamental rights" and restricting his access to the outside world.

Read more: Julian Assange: Five years without sunlight

His lawyer, Carlos Poveda, said last month that Assange was prepared to give himself up to British police provided he receives assurances he would not be extradited.

US prosecutors inadvertently revealed the existence of a sealed indictment against Assange last month, according to WikiLeaks. The indictment suggested that the US will seek Assange's extradition if he leaves the embassy, though the charges he faces were not known. 

Read more: Opinion: Tolerating Wikileaks

Assange could be questioned in the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election that brought President Donald Trump to office. WikiLeaks has been accused of leaking thousands of emails allegedly stolen by Russian hackers from the Democratic campaign of Hillary Clinton.

British newspaper The Guardian reported that Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, held secret talks with Assange before the leak. 

Mueller charged 12 Russian spies in July with conspiring to hack the Democratic National Committee in an effort to sway the election.

  • USA - Donald Trump und Paul Manafort (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Reinstein)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Longtime Republican advisor

    Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort worked in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    History of working with dictators

    His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

  • Nationales Anti-Korruptions Büro der Ukraine NABU in Kiew (Getty Images/AFP/S. Supinsky)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Corruption allegations

    Ukraine's new government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. During Ukraine's 2014 uprising, Manafort is also accused of supporting the violent removal of protestors from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

  • Rick Gates & Donald Trump at the Republican Convention (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Manafort's right hand man

    As Manafort's trial begins, one of the key witnesses against him will be Rick Gates, who has cut a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Paul Manafort office workers with Konstantin Kilimnik (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Alleged witness tampering

    In this photo from Manafort's consutling offices, Konstantin Kilimnik, who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

  • Paul Manafort prison mugshot(Getty Images/Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Indicted by federal grand jury

    After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included having a phone and a laptop.


dv/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

'In Germany, such a violation is not even punishable'

Sweden has dropped rape charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The German criminal law expert Nikolaos Gazeas talks about extradition and whether Britain can still arrest Assange for skipping bail years ago. (19.05.2017)  

From VW to Julian Assange: How does extradition work?

Luckily for former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn, Germany is one of a handful of countries that refuses to extradite its own citizens on principle. But how do other countries handle extradition proceedings? (04.05.2018)  

12 Russian spies charged for hacking 2016 US presidential election

The spies allegedly targeted computers belonging to the Democratic Party and its 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. The charges were issued as part of a wider probe into US President Donald Trump. (13.07.2018)  

US charges against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange revealed

The existence of an indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been revealed, apparently inadvertently. The nature of the charges remains unknown. (16.11.2018)  

Julian Assange sues Ecuador for better asylum terms

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit against the new asylum terms imposed by the government of Ecuador. His lawyer said that Assange has been "held in inhuman conditions for more than six years." (19.10.2018)  

Julian Assange: Five years without sunlight

A computer, a treadmill, a cat - Julian Assange does not have many diversions. The WikiLeaks founder has been holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, with no sign he will be able to leave anytime soon. (19.06.2017)  

Swedish prosecutors drop rape probe against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was defiant after Swedish prosecutors dropped an investigation into an allegation of rape. The move brings to an end a seven-year legal standoff, but UK police may still arrest him. (19.05.2017)  

Whistleblowers should be ‘protected not prosecuted’

US President Trump wants to prosecute whistleblowers like Wikileaks' Julian Assange. Lawyer Renata Avila thinks global democracy would instead benefit from greater protections for leakers worldwide. (05.05.2017)  

Opinion: Tolerating Wikileaks

Julian Assange's arrest is a priority for the US, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. DW's Matthias von Hein says pursuing charges against the Wikileaks founder would be an attack on press freedom. (21.04.2017)  

Paul Manafort: Political insider

Paul Manfort's trial begins Tuesday in the US state of Virginia. He is the first person from Trump's campaign to go on trial as part of Robert Mueller's investigation. (31.07.2018)  

Related content

Julian Assange

US charges against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange revealed 16.11.2018

The existence of an indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been revealed, apparently inadvertently. The nature of the charges remains unknown.

Großbritannien Wikileaks Assange

Julian Assange sues Ecuador for better asylum terms 19.10.2018

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit against the new asylum terms imposed by the government of Ecuador. His lawyer said that Assange has been "held in inhuman conditions for more than six years."

UK Assange erscheint auf Botschaftsbalkon

Ecuador demands Julian Assange stay out of politics, look after cat — report 16.10.2018

A document reportedly written by embassy staff imposes demands on Julian Assange in exchange for restoring his internet connection. One involves the Wikileaks' founder's pet cat.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 