Julian Assange

The editor of the website Wikileaks has overseen the publication of several leaks of classified information from several governments.

Assange is wanted in connection with criminal investigations in the US and Sweden. To avoid extradition, he was granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and lived in the country's London Embassy until 2019, when he was arrested by UK police. He was convicted of skipping bail in the UK. Sweden reopened a rape case against Assange in May 2019.