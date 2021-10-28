Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The editor of the website Wikileaks has overseen the publication of several leaks of classified information from several governments.
Assange is wanted in connection with criminal investigations in the US and Sweden. To avoid extradition, he was granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and lived in the country's London Embassy until 2019, when he was arrested by UK police. He was convicted of skipping bail in the UK. Sweden reopened a rape case against Assange in May 2019.
The Julian Assange verdict and the case for press freedom - Germany's lockdown tightened - Greek Orthodox Church clashes with Athens over lockdown measures - How the Eurotunnel forged links between Britain and France - Will Britain create a new trading union with Canada, Australia and New Zealand? - Biohacking rockstar Siim Land's tips on getting a fresh start for 2021 - Wine untouched by light