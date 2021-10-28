Visit the new DW website

Julian Assange

The editor of the website Wikileaks has overseen the publication of several leaks of classified information from several governments.

Assange is wanted in connection with criminal investigations in the US and Sweden. To avoid extradition, he was granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and lived in the country's London Embassy until 2019, when he was arrested by UK police. He was convicted of skipping bail in the UK. Sweden reopened a rape case against Assange in May 2019.

Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia if convicted, US says 28.10.2021

Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia if convicted, US says 28.10.2021

The WikiLeaks founder is currently fighting an appeal by Washington to extradite him back to the US. Assange's legal team has rejected US assurances that he won't be sent to a "Supermax" prison.
Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
Julian Assange: US pursues extradition at London High Court 27.10.2021

Julian Assange: US pursues extradition at London High Court 27.10.2021

Washington has appealed a ruling that kept WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from being sent to the US, where he faces espionage charges and potentially a lifetime in prison.
Julian Assange: US still pushing for extradition 11.08.2021

Julian Assange: US still pushing for extradition 11.08.2021

US authorities under President Joe Biden have not softened their stance on the WikiLeaks founder. Wednesday sees a preliminary hearing in the appeal against a UK ruling not to extradite Assange, who remains in custody.

Ecuador strips Julian Assange of citizenship 28.07.2021

Ecuador strips Julian Assange of citizenship 28.07.2021

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Authorities say there were numerous irregularities and errors in his application, made from hiding in Ecuador's London embassy.
Reporters Without Borders: UK must release Julian Assange 08.07.2021

Reporters Without Borders: UK must release Julian Assange 08.07.2021

The activists have demanded Assange's release from the UK prison and urged the US to drop the charges against the whistleblower.
Julian Assange plans to marry in UK prison 26.06.2021

Julian Assange plans to marry in UK prison 26.06.2021

The WikiLeaks founder, who faces charges in the US over a massive leak of classified data, has been engaged to his partner since 2016. The couple hopes to marry in a London prison ahead of his 50th birthday on July 3.
The case of Julian Assange: Rule of law undermined 20.04.2021

The case of Julian Assange: Rule of law undermined 20.04.2021

Injustice, torture, political persecution — UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer raises serious allegations in his new book, backed up by the results of a two-year investigation.
AfricaLink on Air — 12 January 2021 12.01.2021

AfricaLink on Air — 12 January 2021 12.01.2021

Uganda feels like a country going into war, says human rights defender Nicholas Opiyo +++ Uganda's fringe presidential candidates and paries +++ Outrage in Anglophone Cameroon after killings in Mautu
Inside Europe 08.01.2021 08.01.2021

Inside Europe 08.01.2021 08.01.2021

The Julian Assange verdict and the case for press freedom - Germany's lockdown tightened - Greek Orthodox Church clashes with Athens over lockdown measures - How the Eurotunnel forged links between Britain and France - Will Britain create a new trading union with Canada, Australia and New Zealand? - Biohacking rockstar Siim Land's tips on getting a fresh start for 2021 - Wine untouched by light
Julian Assange denied bail by UK court 06.01.2021

Julian Assange denied bail by UK court 06.01.2021

A British judge has ruled against releasing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on bail.
Opinion: Julian Assange wins, but threat to press remains 04.01.2021

Opinion: Julian Assange wins, but threat to press remains 04.01.2021

The ruling to block the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the United States is good news for Julian Assange. However, it does not go far enough in terms of protecting press freedom, DW's Matthias von Hein writes.
UK judge blocks Julian Assange extradition 04.01.2021

UK judge blocks Julian Assange extradition 04.01.2021

A court in London has ruled against the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder, citing mental health grounds. In the US, he faces up to 175 years, for multiple espionage charges for releasing sensitive military documents.
Julian Assange verdict: A test case for press freedom 04.01.2021

Julian Assange verdict: A test case for press freedom 04.01.2021

A London court today will announce its verdict on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States. The proceedings have been described by critics as unfair.

Julian Assange: Saint or sinner? 02.01.2021

Julian Assange: Saint or sinner? 02.01.2021

The court of public opinion remains undecided on Julian Assange. But the fate of the WikiLeaks founder is currently in the hands of a London judge who will decide whether to extradite him to the US.
Germany urges UK to uphold human rights in Assange case 30.12.2020

Germany urges UK to uphold human rights in Assange case 30.12.2020

Germany's human rights commissioner has expressed "concern" over Assange's extradition proceedings. Berlin said the UK must consider Assange's physical and mental health when deciding on whether to extradite him.
