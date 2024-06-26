Julian Assange a free man after plea deal with US

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaJulian Assange a free man after plea deal with USTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaHalida Abbaro06/26/2024June 26, 2024After 14 long years of legal battle with the US government, whistleblower Julian Assange is back home in Australia. The founder of WikiLeaks had spread classified documents and military files on the platform.https://p.dw.com/p/4hYVuAdvertisement