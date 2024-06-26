  1. Skip to content
Julian Assange a free man after plea deal with US

Halida Abbaro
June 26, 2024

After 14 long years of legal battle with the US government, whistleblower Julian Assange is back home in Australia. The founder of WikiLeaks had spread classified documents and military files on the platform.

