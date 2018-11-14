 US charges against WikiLeaks′ Julian Assange revealed | News | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US charges against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange revealed

The existence of an indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been revealed, apparently inadvertently. The nature of the charges remains unknown.

Julian Assange (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

US prosecutors have revealed the existence of a sealed indictment against Julian Assange, whose website WikiLeaks first gained notoriety when it published a trove of classified US government documents in 2010.

The disclosure came after Assistant US Attorney Kellen Dwyer made an unrelated filing on Thursday that contained calls for a judge to keep the filing against Assange sealed.

The document she filed to the District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, said that, "due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged."

It also said that the charges would "need to remain sealed unto Assange is arrested."

Wikileaks said the disclosure appeared to have been made in a "cut-and-paste error."

Watch video 01:19
Now live
01:19 mins.

WikiLeaks publishes more than 8000 classified CIA files

Closeted existence

It remains unclear what charges are faced by Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador's London embassy since 2012.

Assange took refuge in the embassy in the face of efforts to extradite him from Britain to Sweden to be questioned over sexual molestation allegations.

He has regularly asserted that US prosecutors have filed secret criminal charges against him and voiced concern that Sweden could extradite him further to the US. 

Officials in the current US administration under President Donald Trump have publicly called for Assange to be aggressively prosecuted over the leak of the government documents, some which contained sensitive material about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Read moreEcuador demands Julian Assange stay out of politics, look after cat — report 

tj/msh (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Julian Assange sues Ecuador for better asylum terms

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit against the new asylum terms imposed by the government of Ecuador. His lawyer said that Assange has been "held in inhuman conditions for more than six years." (19.10.2018)  

WikiLeaks and our perceptions of a ‘dirty war’

The criticism coming out of Washington and Baghdad aimed at the publication by WikiLeaks of secret Iraq war documents is hypocritical, writes Rainer Sollich of DW’s Africa/Middle East Program. (25.10.2010)  

Ecuador demands Julian Assange stay out of politics, look after cat — report

A document reportedly written by embassy staff imposes demands on Julian Assange in exchange for restoring his internet connection. One involves the Wikileaks' founder's pet cat. (16.10.2018)  

CIA chief Pompeo brands WikiLeaks a 'hostile' spy agency

The director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, has branded WikiLeaks a "hostile intelligence agency," claiming it represents a threat to US national security. The group has been accused of swaying the 2016 presidential election. (14.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

WikiLeaks publishes more than 8000 classified CIA files  

Related content

Großbritannien Wikileaks Assange

Julian Assange sues Ecuador for better asylum terms 19.10.2018

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has filed a lawsuit against the new asylum terms imposed by the government of Ecuador. His lawyer said that Assange has been "held in inhuman conditions for more than six years."

UK Assange erscheint auf Botschaftsbalkon

Ecuador demands Julian Assange stay out of politics, look after cat — report 16.10.2018

A document reportedly written by embassy staff imposes demands on Julian Assange in exchange for restoring his internet connection. One involves the Wikileaks' founder's pet cat.

Symbolbild Wikileaks

WikiLeaks names new editor-in-chief as Julian Assange sits in Ecuadorian Embassy 26.09.2018

Julian Assange has named Kristinn Hrafnsson as WikiLeaks' new editor-in-chief. Assange remains in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where for the last six months he has only been able to communicate with his lawyers.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 