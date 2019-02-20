Dwindling biodiversity threatens food security, says UN

People are becoming too dependent on an increasingly narrower number of species when it comes to food supply, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The destruction of biodiversity is leaving food production systems susceptible to shocks such as disease, droughts and pests, as well as extreme weather events linked to climate change.

While some 6,000 plants species can be used for food, less than 200 varieties are widely eaten. Of those, only nine make up most of the world's crop production.

"The loss of biodiversity for food and agriculture is seriously undermining our ability to feed and nourish an ever-growing global population," the FAO's head, Jose Graziano da Silva, said in a statement.

"We need to use biodiversity in a sustainable way so that we can better respond to rising climate change challenges and produce food in a way that doesn't harm our environment," he added.

Ancient foods are good for you A showplace for unique and old flora About an hour's drive from the Austrian capital of Vienna lies the picturesque village of Schiltern. It is here that ARCHE NOAH, or Noah's Ark, decided to plant a garden where visitors can admire and taste heirloom crops. Started in 1990, the association wants to preserve crop diversity and redevelop old varieties by encouraging people to grow and eat them.

Ancient foods are good for you Red, white and brown all over Due to globalization and the industrialization of agriculture during the last century, the diversity of cultivated plants has plummeted. ARCHE NOAH estimates that we've already lost more than 75 percent of what once grew. These strikingly bright beets called Erfurt longs are the descendants of some of the earliest beets that were white and which have been farmed since the eight century B.C.

Ancient foods are good for you Growing the range of diversity ARCHE NOAH estimates that out of the 4,800 known crop species worldwide, about 100 varieties make up 90 percent of all harvested food. With this in mind the group collects varieties of plants from all over the world in its mission to preserve biodiversity — they already have more 620 different types of tomatoes and here are a few examples.

Ancient foods are good for you Picking a pack of Russian cucumbers One of the biggest threats to crop diversity is the growing influence of seed monopolies and continuing genetic engineering. The Russian cucumber first appeared in Europe at the end of the 19th century. It develops a dark brown, corky and cracked skin when fully ripe. The plant is robust, holds up well in the cold and its fruit thrives in temperate climates without a greenhouse.

Ancient foods are good for you Building a closer relationship Making consumers yearn for more plant biodiversity is also a goal of ARCHE NOAH — and one easily done in the foundation's kitchen where sumptuous meals are prepared. This colorful example shows some of the possibilities that the heirloom garden offers and may encourage some people to renew their relationship with plants and think more about what lands on their plates.

Ancient foods are good for you A sweet but long-forgotten treat For centuries food was very local and crops spread slowly. The sugar root was known in ancient times and was a popular root vegetable during the Renaissance. But in Central Europe, higher-yielding vegetables such as potatoes replaced it by around the 16th century. The sweet, white roots grow in clusters and are a delight for food connoisseurs.

Ancient foods are good for you Working on the inside and the outside Since small-scale farming is on the decline, the group not only wants to preserve old and rare varieties of fruits and vegetables, but also wants to improve and develop them further. Take these Bernstein red beets: Here the aim was to preserve the "traditional" look while working on the sweet, balanced taste and the form.

Ancient foods are good for you Food to the rescue once again This type of sorrel originally comes from the mountains of Europe and Southwest Asia. Since Roman times it has been cultivated as "Herba romana." The leafy plant is full of vitamin C and ideal for seasoning. Having a bigger basket of fruits and vegetables to choose from can be a way to guard against new diseases or climate change, believes ARCHE NOAH. Author: Timothy Rooks



The FAO analyzed data from 91 countries and said there was "mounting evidence” of the world's biodiversity being under "severe threat.” Among the reasons were pollution, land use practices, badly managed water use and overharvesting.

Climate change is expected to steadily become a greater threat to biodiversity by 2050, adding to the problem of direct pollution and the clearance of forests to make way for crops.

Read more: 'Our consumption choices are driving biodiversity loss'

The Rome-based FAO said sustainable forest management was needed, as well as an ecosystem-focused approach to fisheries and organic agriculture.

The report said food production must become more diverse and include species, even those that are not so widely eaten, which could be better equipped to withstand hostile climates and disease.

Watch video 03:45 Share Ensuring food security for Africa Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Cw7G Ensuring food security for Africa

Of some 4,000 or so wild food species, nearly a quarter – including seagrass, crustaceans and fungi – are thought to be under threat. The worst-hit regions are Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Read more: Diet a top cause of illness and death globally, report says

Diversification could help fight malnutrition by making little-known but highly nutritious foods part of the mainstream, the FAO said. One example given was fonio - a small grain that is well-suited to hot climates and unpredictable weather patterns.

One in nine people is said to not have enough food at present, with the world population expected to rise from 7.7 billion to 9.8 billion by 2050.

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.