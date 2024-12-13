  1. Skip to content
What future for climate commitment? —  Global Us

December 13, 2024

The US Inflation Reduction Act includes big financial support for climate investment – but will Trump end it? Solar empowerment: school bags helping Ugandan girls. 300 days of sun: the energy transition in Ladakh.

A tent set up on a street in Los Angeles

LA's lack of affordable housing worsens homelessness

Los Angeles lacks affordable housing. City programs aren't enough, and the number of homeless people is growing daily.
SocietyAugust 16, 202406:28 min
A wild hog with a baby in a swamp

Should we kill invasive species to protect the environment?

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Texas. Is shooting invasive species and serving them for dinner the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 27, 202409:07 min
An aerial view of a trailer park in a forested area

US investors pricing out trailer residents

Some 20 million people in the US live in trailer parks. But investors are raising the rent, putting their homes at risk.
SocietyMay 13, 202406:00 min
Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
A young woman carries a dead wild boar on her back

New Zealand launches hunt for invasive species

New Zealand wants to fight the growing population of invasive species like feral cats, stoats and possums. But how?
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 11, 202406:24 min
A flock of sheep in a pen seen from the air.

New Zealand sheep farmers fight for their future

Global competition from synthetic materials is putting New Zealand’s sheep farmers under pressure.
BusinessNovember 28, 202404:37 min
A woman smiles as she looks into the camera. Behind her are yellow walls with photographs taped to them.

Punk resistance: Pussy Riot on Putin's Russia

Russian activist group Pussy Riot has a big exhibition in Munich. Maria Alyokhina tells us of her fight against Putin.
SocietyNovember 26, 202405:48 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

