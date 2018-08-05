Donald Trump's environmental fallacies on Twitter

Long before he withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, US President Donald Trump had a long history of tweeting about weather extremes and denying there was any link to climate change.

But as California suffers from the largest ever-recorded wildfire that has so far claimed seven lives — and Europe swelters amid record high temperatures while devastating fires also swept Greece — the president may have overstepped on his misstatements.





Trump's Monday morning tweet elicited a passionate response, including from California state congressman Ted Lieu, who wasted no time in partly linking the increase in wildfires to climate change in his state.





This tweet from a volcanologist and "champion of evidence-based policymaking" also challenged Trump's claim that the problem was the draining of water into the Pacific.





Democratic party Senator Edward J. Markey, who covers energy, the environment and climate policy, was quick to say that Trump was trying to divert attention from the key issue:

"Donald Trump can try to change the topic, but he won't be able to divert our attention away from the fact that the hotter, drier weather magnifying the California wildfires is linked to climate change. And it will keep getting worse as long as we fail to act."

Read more: Four climate change myths, debunked

"The notion that somehow more water would be mitigating or better in fighting these fires is just mind-boggling,'' Rob Stutzman, a Republican advisor to former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told Politico — the publication further stressed that firefighters have not complained about water availability.

Politico further reported that Trump's response might have been influenced by Californian Republicans who have long wanted rivers and streams that maintain fish species and fragile ecosystems to flow, not naturally into the sea, but onto agricultural lands instead.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Portugal: Sitting is good ... This man in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, seems to be enjoying the feeling of sun on his face. And Portugal has been having plenty of it, as the Iberian Peninsula bakes in warmth coming over from North Africa. The country has already had near-record temperatures this year, but nothing yet to break the 47.3° C (117.1° F) recorded in 2003 in Amareleja. Still, large parts are on red alert.

The heat wave goes on ... and on ... but being near water is better Fountains, like this one in Rossio Square in Lisbon, provide welcome relief from the heat. Portugal is not just experiencing a heat wave, but also clouds of dust coming from the Sahara Desert that are tingeing the sky dark yellow in some places.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Spain: Also taking the brunt In neighboring Spain, the mercury is also soaring and heat warnings have been issued. Three people are reported to have died from heat-related causes in the past week. Authorities are warning people to shelter from the sun and drink plenty of fluids, advice heeded by this man in Madrid.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Germany: Low rainfall and burning sun Despite its northerly location in Europe, much of Germany has been experiencing an unusually long run of high temperatures, accompanied by much less rainfall than usual. Farmers have requested financial aid from the government to help them cope with greatly reduced harvests.

The heat wave goes on ... and on A desert landscape? The heat in Germany has caused the waters in the Rhine River to drop dramatically leaving parts of the riverbed dry, as seen here in Düsseldorf. Freight vessels are being forced to reduce their cargoes if they want to continue sailing on the river.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Austria: Paw protection In the Austrian capital, Vienna, asphalt in the city has become too hot for police dogs' paws, so the force has come up with the logical response: specially made dog shoes. The working dog shown here, Spike, seems as alert as ever and completely unfazed by his new item of uniform.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Sweden: Taking advantage Sweden has had its hottest July of the past 260 years. The high temperatures have led to a high fire danger, and wildfires in the country have extended even into the Arctic Circle. But these city dwellers in central Stockholm seem intent on seeing the bright side of the hot weather as they laze at the Tantolunden bathing place.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Britain: Brown and yellow everywhere In Britain, the unusually long summer has taken its toll on lawns and plants across the country. Fire authorities have warned that parks and other grasslands are like a tinderbox after a July that was the country's third-warmest month in more than a century. Greenwich Park in London, seen here, seems to be no exception.

The heat wave goes on ... and on Looking cool But relief can been found even in central London, as seen here in a fountain at Trafalgar Square. Retailers are also suffering, groaning not just about the heat but also over decreased sales: Accountancy firm BDO said figures were down 1.1 percent in July. "The scorching conditions did not encourage physical shopping and only hindered footfall in shops," BDO's Sophie Michael said.

The heat wave goes on ... and on North Korea: 'Natural disaster' North Korea has called for an "all-out battle" against record temperatures, with crops damaged amid the prolonged heat wave. Poor harvests could hit hard in a country that is already struggling under international sanctions over its nuclear arms program. North Korea also lacks irrigation systems and other infrastructure to cope with drought.

The heat wave goes on ... and on The simple fan: A boon for all These men in Pyongyang transporting an electric fan have obviously adopted one of the cheapest, yet most effective, ways of countering heat: the humble electric fan. They seem not to believe a widespread South Korean myth: that fans can cause death if left on while someone is asleep. The fact is, of course, that people are much more likely to die from the heat without one running. Author: Timothy Jones



Trump's climate change denial — a brief history

Since taking office in January 2017, Trump and his former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt have been hellbent on rolling back every Obama-era environmental regulation in existence, from the Paris climate agreement to emission standards for cars.

Read more: Trump's lasting damage to the environment

Trump's most recent environmental fallacy is the fruition of a climate change-denying tweetstorm that Trump has been engaging in since 2011 — even if, back in the day, such tweets from the former reality TV host generated a lot more negative comments — and got a lot less attention overall.



But Trump's views on climate change became especially infamous in 2012, when he claimed that climate change was a Chinese hoax created, apparently, to win a trade war.



In June 2013, then-president Barack Obama committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a series of executive actions that would attempt to future proof the planet against climate change.

A day later, Trump took aim at the president, and echoed his earlier conspiracy that the nefarious Chinese would ultimately benefit.



This is despite the fact that China has been a staunch supporter of the Paris climate agreement and has to som extent succeeded in reducing its CO2 emissions.

Lower taxes for the rich will save the environment, Trump said in 2014 — a slogan he's kept to.

How that's supposed to work, is unclear.

And then new year's eve last, as America's East Coast suffered deep cold from a climate change-induced polar vortex, Trump tweeted this:

Watch video 05:31 Now live 05:31 mins. Share Busting climate myths Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2nqP2 Busting climate myths

Planting trees to combat Trump's climate denial

Now, a tree-planting startup has proactively responded to Trump's tweets by allowing people to buy a tree or give it as a gift online — and even track its progress as it grows.

Bacho Khachidze co-founded Treespond as a response to frustration with Trump's brand of climate change denial.

"It's normal to get angry when people with power spread false information about a problem that needs urgent attention, their words can do real damage," he said in a statement.

"But we wanted to provide people with something actionable they could do that wasn't, like, screaming back."

Read more: Climate change — 'Fake news,' real fallout

The Treespond campaign targets Donald Trump because he's "one of the biggest climate deniers with THE biggest media stage," referring to Trump's outsized media coverage.

Keep in mind, this is a separate initiative from Trump Forest, another tree-planting initiative founded by two guys in New Zealand.

The Treespond site has posted every Trump tweet about environmental issues, from "we need some global warming, it's freezing" to "I want to use hair spray. They say don't use hair spray, it's bad for the ozone." Each tweet is rated according to an "ignorance scale."

"The more ignorant the phrase is, the more trees must be planted to eliminate the quote," says the Treespond site.

It is perhaps serendipitous that the trees will planted in national forests across California that continue to be devastated by wildfires.

Treespond intends to plant 1 million trees to eliminate Trump's latest ignorance regarding extreme weather in California.