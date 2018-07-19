 Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is to observe three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens.

Flames and smoke over the Rafina beaches outside Athens, as seen from the beach of Marathon (DW/Giannis Papadimitriou)

Flames and smoke over Rafina, as seen from the nearby beach of Marathon

In the holiday resort of Rafina, northeast of Athens, everything seemed to be fine until Monday afternoon. Large families were sunbathing on the beach, young couples enjoyed their coffee, farmers were working in the fields.

The fire broke out suddenly, spreading faster than ever before in the region due to strong winds, getting out of control. Thousands of people remained on the beach or were stuck on the way there, surrounded by fire. Not everyone managed to get into the water in time or to take the escape route to Athens. Firefighters were already battling another fire in the town of Kineta, west of Athens, at the time and couldn't immediately mobilize all forces for the Rafina region.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Dozens die in Greece wildfires

At least 50 people died, government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos said on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the media have reported at least 74 victims. And there are fears that the number of deaths will continue to rise dramatically. More than 150 people are suffering from severe burns or otherwise injured, including many children. The exact number of missing persons remains unclear. 

"150 engineers from the relevant ministries will be in our city from Tuesday on to inspect all damaged houses. We have to fear that we will find more victims there, such as elderly people who have not managed to escape in time," Myron Tsakirakis, an employee of the city of Rafina said. There were also agricultural workers from Asia working in the region, who were presumably not registered by the authorities. 

A young man explained on TV station Alpha that he could not believe his luck amid others' misfortune: "The flames almost caught me near the harbor. I didn't know what to do so I just jumped in the water. Fortunately, a lifeboat came along at some point..."

Three days of mourning in Greece

"An Apocalypse" is the headline in Ta Nea, Athens' highest-circulation newspaper. By order of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Greece will observe three days of mourning beginning on Tuesday.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/A. Vafeiadakis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Search crews

    Rescue teams are searching through charred homes and cars, going door to door looking for victims. A firefighter in the hard-hit coastal community of Mati, near Athens, saved a dog from a burning house. "Mati no longer exists," said Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of nearby Rafina.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Partsalis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Pushed into the sea

    Fast moving wildfires fueled by a deadly combination of dry pine trees and wind ripped through coastal areas in Attica, catching vacationers by surprise. Hundreds of people had be evacuated by boat from beaches as deadly fire and smoke encroached. Some were not so lucky and drowned in the sea.

  • Wildfires in Greece (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Heavy smoke

    The raging wildfires have left a think haze of smoke near Athens. Here, police direct traffic in Kineta, outside Athens. Dozens of people have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

  • Griechenland | Waldbrände (Getty Images/AFP/V. Gache)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Homes, lives destroyed

    Thousands of homes have been destroyed. "People are shocked, lost. Some of them have lost everything: children, parents, homes," said Red Cross spokeswoman Georgia Trisbioti.

  • A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Nothing but charred remains

    Hundreds of cars were torched in the fires. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as rescue crews search through the charred remains of homes and cars.

    Author: Chase Winter


"We will forget nothing and nobody; the time of comprehensive analysis will come, but in these hours there are no (political) arguments," Tsipras said in a TV speech on Tuesday afternoon. "It's about mobilizing and fighting."

What he means is: For the time being, no one should complain about shortcomings or incompetent officials. This would only make the already hard work of firefighters and rescuers even more difficult. Most Greeks adhere to this — if only because they cannot yet grasp the full extent of the disaster and criticism at this point would be seen as a lack of respect for the victims.

Even conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, currently the strongest opponent of left-wing Prime Minister Tsipras, said on Tuesday during a visit to the Rafina region that this was a time for solidarity and unity. 

But a few voices of criticism can be heard. "Of course we do not expect miracles, but we do expect the right preparation and the right plan, even when worse comes to worst. And there is no such plan, as the high number of dead proves," Athenian news portal In.Gr wrote.

Wherever the state cannot help, Greeks have to be proactive. Many people in the Rafina region are offering their help via Facebook. They want to support fellow citizens who have lost their belongings in the fire and are looking for a temporary home. Others want to help injured pets.

Local authorities and NGOs are calling for donations or voluntary work. Foreign politicians have also contacted Prime Minister Tsipras and are offering help — among them Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Criticism of ruthless drivers

Despite all the criticism of the authorities, some Greeks have to look in the mirror first: some drivers on their way out of Kineta on Monday used the emergency lane on the highway to Athens, thus considerably hindering the firefighters trying to get through.

"That's a crime — you can't do that," Iaveris, a highly respected race driver in Greece, said on TV station Skai. "Maybe the firemen are on their way to your own house right now and you're still obstructing them."

According to media reports, the police had to intervene again and again to keep the emergency lane clear. It is not known if any such drivers have been fined or otherwise prosecuted. 

Watch video 02:55
Now live
02:55 mins.

Prof. Stephan Pfahl, climate expert from the Free University of Berlin on the heatwave and wildfires in northern Europe.

DW recommends

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone. (27.06.2018)  

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them. (24.07.2018)  

Turkish President Recep Erdogan's Greece visit quickly descends into verbal sparring

Turkey and Greece's leaders have publicly aired their grievances at an unusually candid press conference. The two NATO members are divided over a series of issues — some decades old, others much more recent. (07.12.2017)  

Greece wildfires in pictures

The wildfires around Athens are the deadliest to hit Greece in more than a decade. Whole coastal areas have been devastated and the death toll could rise as rescuers search charred remains of homes and cars. (24.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dozens die in Greece wildfires  

Prof. Stephan Pfahl, climate expert from the Free University of Berlin on the heatwave and wildfires in northern Europe.  

Related content

Dozens die in Greece wildfires 24.07.2018

More than 70 people have been killed in wildfires sweeping across Greece. The harbor town of Rafina has been especially badly hit. Officials say most of the fires have now been brought under control.

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens 24.07.2018

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them.

Waldbrände in Griechenland

Greece wildfires in pictures 24.07.2018

The wildfires around Athens are the deadliest to hit Greece in more than a decade. Whole coastal areas have been devastated and the death toll could rise as rescuers search charred remains of homes and cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

'Mothers of Srebrenica' justice advocate Hatidza Mehmedovic dies

Is the UK no longer opposed to the death penalty?

Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

Opinion: Steve Bannon attacking the EU from the right