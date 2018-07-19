Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 20 people reported dead. People have evacuated to beaches and into the sea where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them.
More than 20 people have been killed in wildfires in Greece, government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.
At least 100 are injured and have been taken to hospital, with many in serious condition.
What we know so far:
Reactions:
What happens next?
Europe burning: The fires in Greece come as northern European countries also struggle with forest fires exacerbated by drought and unusually high summer temperatures. Sweden, Finland, Norway and Latvia are also fighting multiple blazes. Sweden's civil protection agency MSB said on Monday there were 27 active fires across the country, and temperatures were expected to soar as high as 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week. Other EU countries have sent assistance to Sweden.
A hot dry summer is creating hazardous fire conditions for Europe. Here, a fire burns near Ljusdal, Sweden on July 18
Why are there so many more fires? Science suggests that over the past several decades forest fires have indeed increased. Large forest fires in the western US have been occurring nearly five times more often since the 1970s and 80s.
Fires are a common problem in Greece during the heat of the summer and can cause major loss of life. Fires in 2007 on the southern island of Evia claimed 77 lives.
According to the European Environment Agency:
