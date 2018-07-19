 Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 20 people reported dead. People have evacuated to beaches and into the sea where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them.

Griechenland Feuer Waldbrände (Reuters/C. Baltas)

More than 20 people have been killed in wildfires in Greece, government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

At least 100 are injured and have been taken to hospital, with many in serious condition. 

What we know so far:

  • Two major forest fires are burning out of control on both sides of Athens, one at Rafina to the city's east and the other at Kineta, to the west. 
  • At least 20 people have been reported dead so far
  • Firefighters reported 100 people injured in the flames west of Athens
  • In northern Greece, 300 firefighters, aircraft and helicopters are battling blazes
  • The coast guard is searching for tourists who fled in a boat and are missing
  • Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that "all emergency forces have been mobilized" 

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Fires in Greece (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

A wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens

Reactions: 

  • Tsipras, who cut short a trip to Bosnia and returned to Athens due to the fires, said "It's a difficult night for Greece"
  • Tsipras: "We are doing everything humanly possible to try and tackle these fires."
  • Rafina Mayor Evangelos Bournous said he believed about 100 houses in the area had been burned. 

What happens next? 

  • The Greek government has invoked European Union civil protection agreements to seek help from its EU peers
  • News reports say the official death toll could rise as rescue crews were discovering more bodies.  
  • The weather forecast for the region suggests conditions would remain challenging for firefighters into Tuesday

Europe burning: The fires in Greece come as northern European countries also struggle with forest fires exacerbated by drought and unusually high summer temperatures. Sweden, Finland, Norway and Latvia are also fighting multiple blazes. Sweden's civil protection agency MSB said on Monday there were 27 active fires across the country, and temperatures were expected to soar as high as 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week. Other EU countries have sent assistance to Sweden.

Swedish forest fires (Reuters/TT News Agency/M. Suslin)

A hot dry summer is creating hazardous fire conditions for Europe. Here, a fire burns near Ljusdal, Sweden on July 18

Why are there so many more fires? Science suggests that over the past several decades forest fires have indeed increased. Large forest fires in the western US have been occurring nearly five times more often since the 1970s and 80s. 

Fires are a common problem in Greece during the heat of the summer and can cause major loss of life. Fires in 2007 on the southern island of Evia claimed 77 lives.

According to the European Environment Agency: 

  • Fire risk depends on many factors, including climatic conditions, vegetation, forest management practices and other socio-economic factors.
  • The burnt area in the Mediterranean region increased from 1980 to 2000; it has decreased thereafter.
  • In a warmer climate, more severe fire weather and, as a consequence, an expansion of the fire-prone area and longer fire seasons are projected across Europe. The impact of fire events is particularly strong in southern Europe.

av/se (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Forest fires devastate western Latvia

Extreme heat has made the job difficult for Latvian firefighters, as hundreds of hectares have been scorched in the west of the country. Meteorologists have said that unfavorable conditions will continue for two weeks. (22.07.2018)  

EU coordinates further assistance to help Sweden fight forest fires

The European Commission has promised extra help for Sweden as it struggles to contain dozens of forest fires. Emergency services said the number of fires had been halved but dozens still blaze. (22.07.2018)  

The global heat wave that's been killing us

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have. (18.07.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/forest-fire-danger-2/assessment

Audios and videos on the topic

Out-of-control wildfires still raging in Sweden  

Prof. Stephan Pfahl, climate expert from the Free University of Berlin on the heatwave and wildfires in northern Europe.  

Related content

Waldbrände in Schweden

Forest fires devastate western Latvia 22.07.2018

Extreme heat has made the job difficult for Latvian firefighters, as hundreds of hectares have been scorched in the west of the country. Meteorologists have said that unfavorable conditions will continue for two weeks.

Schweden Waldbrände bei Ljusdal

EU coordinates further assistance to help Sweden fight forest fires 21.07.2018

The European Commission has promised extra help for Sweden as it struggles to contain dozens of forest fires. Emergency services said the number of fires had been halved but dozens still blaze.

Out-of-control wildfires still raging in Sweden 21.07.2018

Sweden is experiencing its highest temperatures in a century. The exceptionally hot, dry weather has facilitated forest fires across the country. The government has sought help from other European nations to fight the blazes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Italy to temporarily allow migrant arrivals pending EU talks

AIDS conference opens in Amsterdam

Britain would not oppose death penalty for IS 'Beatles' suspects: report