Latvia is a country located in the Baltic region of northern Europe, bordered by Estonia, Russia, Lithuania and Belarus. Its capital and largest city is Riga.

Latvia is one of three Baltic states. The official language is Latvian. Long a part of the Russian Empire, it delcared independence in 1918. Following World War II it was annexed by the Soviet Union to form the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. It regained independence in 1991. This page collates all of DW's content on Latvia.