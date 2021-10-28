Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Latvia

Latvia is a country located in the Baltic region of northern Europe, bordered by Estonia, Russia, Lithuania and Belarus. Its capital and largest city is Riga.

Latvia is one of three Baltic states. The official language is Latvian. Long a part of the Russian Empire, it delcared independence in 1918. Following World War II it was annexed by the Soviet Union to form the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. It regained independence in 1991. This page collates all of DW's content on Latvia.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 28.10.2021 28.10.2021

Latvia is first EU country to return to lockdown - The Happy Planet Index and the secret to lives well lived - German Neo-Nazis set up vigilante border patrols - European countries discover the joys of cricket - Will the UK bounce back post-Covid? - LGBTQ movies challenge conservative Poles - The Archbishop of Paris takes on Latin traditionalists - The YouTuber bringing dead languages back to life
VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19, A lone person is seen crossing Flinders Street in Melbourne, Monday, October 4, 2021. Melbourne has become the most locked down city in the world, surpassing the 245-day record set by Argentina s Buenos Aires. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDANIELxPOCKETTx 20211004001582927265

Coronavirus digest: Melbourne to lift world's longest lockdown 21.10.2021

Australia's second-largest city is expected to come out of lockdown despite an increase in infections. Meanwhile, Latvia is diving into a month-long lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.
PODLASIE VOIVODESHIP, POLAND - AUGUST 20, 2021: Armed Polish soldiers (front and midground) and Afghan refugees (back) who have fled the Taliban are seen near the village of Usnarz Gorny in eastern Poland on the border to Belarus. A group of 30 refugees have been stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border under the custody of Polish law enforcement officers for 12 days after illegally crossing the border. Armed members of Belarusian security forces do not let them return to Belarus while Polish border guards and army officers prevent them from continuing their journey across Poland. Irina Polina/TASS

Court tells Poland, Latvia to aid migrants on Belarus border 25.08.2021

Dozens of Iraqi Kurds and Afghans have sought the help of the European Court of Human Rights over asylum claims. The EU has blamed Belarus for the recent build up of migrants on its border.

POSKONYS, LITHUANIA - JUNE 21: Lithuania State Border guard Vytautas Makauskas stands on patrol near the Lithuania-Belarus border line on June 21, 2021 near Poskonys, Lithuania. The Lithuanian government has accused the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of illegally allowing refugees from the Middle East trying to reach Europe to pass through its borders. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the Belarusian leader is using migration as a weapon against the European Union, which has adopted sanctions against him and the nation. (Photo by Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)

Eastern EU countries urge UN action over Belarus migrant row 23.08.2021

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia said Belarus was "using immigrants to destabilize neighboring countries," slamming what they described as a "hybrid attack."
Migrants prepare food at the newly built refugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground, some 38km (23,6 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Belarus' border protection agency said Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Latvia, Lithuania take action to stop migrant influx from Belarus 10.08.2021

The EU countries have accused neighboring Belarus of encouraging migrants to illegally cross into the bloc in retaliation for heavy sanctions.
©PHOTOPQR/VOIX DU NORD/Florent MOREAU ; 14/07/2021 ; 14.07.2021. Manifestation anti pass sanitaire et antivax dans les rues de Lille Lille, France, july 14th 2021 Demonstration against new covid-19 restrictions in France

Coronavirus digest: Thousands protest in France over vaccine requirements 15.07.2021

Almost 20,000 people took to the streets to vent their anger over the decision to require vaccinations for health workers. Thailand has reported its highest ever daily death toll. Follow DW for the latest COVID news.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 08.07.2021 08.07.2021

European leaders condemn the shooting of a Dutch journalist as as attack on democratic values — Spain moves to tighten its laws against rape — Anger over Poland's plans to limit Holocaust restitution claims — Latvia becomes a new home for Belarusian exiles — and more!
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 07: Ilkay Gundogan of Germany celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the international friendly match between Germany and Latvia at Merkur Spiel-Arena on June 07, 2021 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Germany in seventh heaven ahead of Euro 2020 07.06.2021

In their last test ahead of Euro 2020, Germany sealed a confidence-boosting win against Latvia. Kai Havertz impressed, as did Joshua Kimmich despite the Bayern Munich man not starting in midfield.
MINSK, BELARUS - AUGUST 23, 2020: People hold the former and the actual flags of Belarus during an opposition rally by the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. The political crisis that arose amid the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, continues in Belarus; mass protests against the election results have been hitting major cities across Belarus resulting in violent clashes with the police. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Belarus and Latvia expel diplomats in ice hockey flag furor 24.05.2021

Belarus moved first, expelling all staff at Latvia's embassy in protest at opposition flags being hoisted at an ice hockey tournament. Minsk is currently the focus of outrage over its forced landing of a passenger jet.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 22, 2021: Flags of Slovakia and the EU flown outside the Slovak Embassy. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0FDB48

Russia expels 7 EU diplomats over 'solidarity' with Czechs 28.04.2021

Russia has expelled the diplomats from Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a tit-for-tat move amid a growing row over Czech spying accusations.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 09.04.2021 09.04.2021

A Polish salt mine provides relief for post-Covid patients - The Dutch go techno to learn more about easing coronavirus restrictions - Is the EU about to reset ties with Turkey? - What kind of impact will the pandemic have on Rome’s historic centre? - Greenland’s rare-earth election - A spat between Latvia and Russia over a war memorial - Protests in France over veggie school lunches - And more…

ACHTUNG: DIESER BEITRAG DARF NICHT VOR DER SPERRFRIST, 17. Dezember 20.00 UHR, VERÖFFENTLICHT WERDEN! EIN BRUCH DES EMBARGOS KÖNNTE DIE BERICHTERSTATTUNG ÜBER STUDIEN EMPFINDLICH EINSCHRÄNKEN. - ARCHIV - Ein Luchs schläft am 10.10.2014 in einem Luchsgehege nahe der Rabenklippen bei Bad Harzburg (Niedersachsen) im Harz. Foto: Holger Hollemann/dpa (zu dpa Studie: Luchse machen unabhängig von Lichtverhältnissen Mittagspause vom 17.12.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Living Planet: Lynx languish in Latvia 14.01.2021

The Eurasian lynx, vital to the health of forests, is protected in the EU. And though lynx may be hunted in Latvia, conservationists are sounding the alarm since accurate numbers for the wild cat population there are not clear. The hunting lobby seems to be exerting undue influence over species management in Latvia. DW hears from all sides, including hunters — while they shoot down an elk.

tropischer Strand mit Palmen, Liegestuehlen und Haengematte, Tansania, Sansibar | tropical beach with palm trees, hammock and canvas chairs, Tanzania, Sansibar | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: Out and about 14.01.2021

As rising numbers of COVID-19 infections keep us home, you may be dreaming of getting out and about. In Spain, we explore whether the coronavirus pandemic could boost ecotourism. And, lynx are hunted in Latvia, despite being protected in the EU. We join a group of hunters to investigate wildlife management in the Baltic country — and they gut an elk. Plus, Kenya's next wave — of locusts.
HANDOUT - 15.02.2019, Russland, Sotschi: Diese vom Kreml zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt Alexander Lukaschenko (l), Präsident von Weißrussland, bei einem Eishockeyspiel mit dem russischen Präsidenten Putin in der Schaiba-Eisarena. Lukaschenko ist für einen dreitägigen Arbeitsbesuch in Sotschi. Foto: -/Kremlin/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ice Hockey World Championship: Opposition to co-hosts Belarus grows 04.12.2020

Belarus has been brutally cracking down on protests against longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. Opponents, including co-hosts Latvia, say the country shouldn't be rewarded with the Ice Hockey World Championship.
29.10.2020, Belarus, Minsk: MINSK, BELARUS - OCTOBER 29, 2020: MINSK, BELARUS - OCTOBER 29, 2020: Former Head of the Minsk Chief Directorate of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov (L), appointed Belarus' Minister of Internal Affairs, and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting. Nikolai Petrov/ÁåëÒÀ/TASS Foto: Nikolai Petrov/TASS/dpa |

Belarus: Lukashenko closes borders amid security shakeup 29.10.2020

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has named a new interior minister and ordered him to ensure security in Minsk. The state is restricting entries from with Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine, citing COVID-19 fears.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, center, holds up a poster as she sits with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, during a breakfast meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Residence Palace in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. European Union foreign ministers on Monday were weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, after holding talks with the country's exiled opposition leader. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) |

Cyprus blocks EU sanctions against Belarus 21.09.2020

Lithuania and Latvia and top EU chief Josep Borrel condemned the move. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikanouskaya also failed to sway the island nation, despite meeting top EU officials at breakfast.
Show more articles