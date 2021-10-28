Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Latvia is a country located in the Baltic region of northern Europe, bordered by Estonia, Russia, Lithuania and Belarus. Its capital and largest city is Riga.
Latvia is one of three Baltic states. The official language is Latvian. Long a part of the Russian Empire, it delcared independence in 1918. Following World War II it was annexed by the Soviet Union to form the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic. It regained independence in 1991. This page collates all of DW's content on Latvia.
Latvia is first EU country to return to lockdown - The Happy Planet Index and the secret to lives well lived - German Neo-Nazis set up vigilante border patrols - European countries discover the joys of cricket - Will the UK bounce back post-Covid? - LGBTQ movies challenge conservative Poles - The Archbishop of Paris takes on Latin traditionalists - The YouTuber bringing dead languages back to life
Almost 20,000 people took to the streets to vent their anger over the decision to require vaccinations for health workers. Thailand has reported its highest ever daily death toll. Follow DW for the latest COVID news.
European leaders condemn the shooting of a Dutch journalist as as attack on democratic values — Spain moves to tighten its laws against rape — Anger over Poland's plans to limit Holocaust restitution claims — Latvia becomes a new home for Belarusian exiles — and more!
A Polish salt mine provides relief for post-Covid patients - The Dutch go techno to learn more about easing coronavirus restrictions - Is the EU about to reset ties with Turkey? - What kind of impact will the pandemic have on Rome’s historic centre? - Greenland’s rare-earth election - A spat between Latvia and Russia over a war memorial - Protests in France over veggie school lunches - And more…
The Eurasian lynx, vital to the health of forests, is protected in the EU. And though lynx may be hunted in Latvia, conservationists are sounding the alarm since accurate numbers for the wild cat population there are not clear. The hunting lobby seems to be exerting undue influence over species management in Latvia. DW hears from all sides, including hunters — while they shoot down an elk.
As rising numbers of COVID-19 infections keep us home, you may be dreaming of getting out and about. In Spain, we explore whether the coronavirus pandemic could boost ecotourism. And, lynx are hunted in Latvia, despite being protected in the EU. We join a group of hunters to investigate wildlife management in the Baltic country — and they gut an elk. Plus, Kenya's next wave — of locusts.