Death toll rises in New Zealand terror attack

The number of dead and injured in Friday's terror attack on two Christchurch mosques has risen, New Zealand police announced on Sunday morning, as mourning for the victims continued worldwide.



"It is with sadness that I advise that the number of people who died in this event has now risen to 50," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said at a press conference in Wellington.

The additional death was discovered as investigators removed bodies from the two mosques where the shootings took place.

Bush added that the number of injured had also risen to 50, with 36 people remaining hospitalized. The injured include children aged 2 and 4.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'There was blood everywhere' A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Twin attacks target two mosques Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack City on lockdown Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'Atmosphere of fear' The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Narrow escape as shock spreads The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack 'One of New Zealand's darkest days' New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack World in mourning Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack Dismay at 'senseless violence' Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech. Author: Tom Allinson



More charges expected

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, has been charged with one count of murder in the attack, with more charges expected.

A right-wing extremist and white supremacist, Tarrant is accused of having used multiple weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, to open fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor mosque, while livestreaming the attack.

A second shooting attack took place at the Linwood Mosque shortly after.

Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday to face his charge. He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 5.

Police have not yet confirmed there was a sole actor behind both attacks, but have suggested that nothing indicates the contrary.

"I will not be saying anything conclusive until we are absolutely convinced as to how many people were involved," Bush said. "But we hope to be able to give that advice over the next few days."

Tarrant was arrested in his car 36 minutes after police received the first emergency call.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced that suspect Tarrant appeared to be sole gunman behind the attacks

Bush added that two other individuals who had been arrested in the aftermath of the attack with a firearm in their car were not suspected to be involved. One has been released and one remains in custody on firearms charges.

A third person who was arrested was not believed to be involved in the shootings but will appear on charges that are "tangential" to the attacks, Bush said.

Victims list not yet public

Bush said a list of victims' names has been shared with families. "This is not a formal list, and we will be unable to share exact details of victims until they have been formally identified," he said.

The bodies of the victims had not yet been released to families because investigations were ongoing, but Bush said they were "aware of the cultural and religious needs" and working as quickly as possible. According to Islamic tradition, the dead are supposed to be buried within 24 hours.

Ardern met with representatives of the Muslim community and victims' families on Saturday

The victims included individuals of many nationalities, and the majority were refugees or migrants from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Somalia and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who wore a black headscarf while meeting victims' families and survivors on Saturday in Christchurch, said Turkey, Bangladesh and Malaysia have all offered consular assistance.

She said she would ensure that freedom of religion continued to exist in New Zealand.

Muslims account for just over 1 percent of the country's population. New Zealand remains on high alert and authorities have asked mosques to remain closed for security reasons, with some churches offering Muslims a space to pray until mosques reopen.

Watch video 01:36 Right-wing extremism on the rise?

Foreign authorities investigating

Authorities in Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria have confirmed Tarrant visited their countries between 2016-2018, where he reportedly toured sites associated with historic battles between Christians and Muslims.

Details remain unclear, but the countries are investigating his movements and contacts he made while on his travels.

cmb/cmk (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)

