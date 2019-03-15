 Australia to censure Senator Fraser Anning over ′ugly′ New Zealand attack comments | News | DW | 16.03.2019

News

Australia to censure Senator Fraser Anning over 'ugly' New Zealand attack comments

Australia's government plans to censure a far-right senator who claimed Muslim immigration was to blame for the New Zealand mosque attacks. The Islamophobic comments also caught the attention of a teenager with an egg.

A boy films with his mobile phone as he cracks an egg against Fraser Anning's head

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Saturday that the government would censure Senator Fraser Anning over his "appalling" comments about the mosque shootings in southern New Zealand.

Anning, a far-right, independent politician from the state of Queensland, sparked outrage in the massacre's aftermath when he wrote on Twitter, "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?"

The terror attacks targeting mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday killed 49 Muslim worshipers and injured dozens of others.

Anning later released a statement denouncing the shooting, but insisted "the real cause of the bloodshed" was "the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

Read moreTimeline of New Zealand terror attack

Watch video 02:24

New Zealanders mourn victims of twin mosque shootings

'Those views have no place in Australia'

Morrison said his conservative coalition government and the opposition Labor party had agreed to pass a bipartisan censure motion against Anning when Parliament returns in April.

"I would normally not want to give this any oxygen, but I want to absolutely and completely denounce the statements made by Senator Anning ...  in his attack on Islamic faith specifically," the prime minister said.

"These comments are appalling and they're ugly, and they have no place in Australia ... let alone the Australian Parliament," Morrison added. "He should be, frankly, ashamed of himself."

Read moreChristchurch terror attacks: What you need to know

Given that Anning is an independent politician, censure is the strongest action the two major parties can take against him.

Watch video 01:36

Right-wing extremism on the rise in Australia and New Zealand?

Egged by teen

The senator's comments also appeared to rile a 17-year-old protester, who smashed a raw egg on the back of Anning's head during a Melbourne press conference on Saturday.

The incident, which was captured on camera, showed the politician spin around and punch the boy repeatedly in the face before they could both be restrained. A police statement said the boy was arrested but later released without charge.

A GoFundMe page set up to collect donations to cover his legal fees and buy "more eggs" has raised more than AU$3,000 (€1,875; $2,215).

Read moreOpinion: Terrorism does not discriminate

It's not the first time Anning's comments have sparked a furor. In August, he called for a "final solution" to Australian immigration. Critics accused him of making a thinly veiled reference to the Holocaust, but he claimed to be unaware of the phrase's connection to the Nazi's extermination campaign.

  • Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'There was blood everywhere'

    A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 49 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated with gunshot wounds.

  • A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Twin attacks target two mosques

    Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

  • A police officer responds following shooting at Linwood in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    City on lockdown

    Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

  • AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,, March 15, 2019

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'Atmosphere of fear'

    The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

  • A police officer stands gurad during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Narrow escape as shock spreads

    The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

  • Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/M. Tantrum)

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

  • Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    World in mourning

    Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

  • Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Dismay at 'senseless violence'

    Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech.

    Author: Tom Allinson


nm/sms (AP, dpa, AFP)

