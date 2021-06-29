 #DailyDrone: Rundling villages in Wendland | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

#DailyDrone: Rundling villages in Wendland

Today our #DailyDrone introduces you to the Rundlingsdörfer villages in Wendland. The “Rundlingsverein” association is receiving an award from the German National Committee for the preservation of historic farmhouses.

Watch video 01:47

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

More in the Media Center

Hoher Forst erzgebirge.

#DailyDrone: Flächendenkmal „Hoher Forst“ 29.06.2021

Studentendorf Schlachtensee

#DailyDrone: Schlachtensee student housing 29.06.2021

Daily Drone Schloss Ludwigsburg via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Ludwigsburg Residential Palace 21.12.2020

Daily Drone Residenz Karlsruhe via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Palace 21.12.2020

More from German News Service

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

10.11.2021, Washington, USA, An artwork called LoveHate by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' in Washington D.C

German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' sculpture in Washington 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

Read also

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 18: Empty baggage trolleys are seen at Edinburgh airport as travel corridors close until February 15 on January 18, 2021 in Edinburgh,Scotland.The UK has now closed its so-called travel corridors with countries from which arriving travelers were exempt from quarantine requirements. People flying into the UK will now be required to quarantine for 10 days unless they test negative for covid-19 after five days, or unless they qualify for a business-travel exemption. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

European travel restrictions: Nonessential travel curbed 19.05.2021

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many countries worldwide continue to restrict entry and most travel remains discouraged. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU — and how to get the latest info.

11.06.2020, Berlin: Franziska und Alex aus Bayern, fotografieren sich auf dem Pariser Platz vor dem Brandenburger Tor. Nach den wochenlangen Corona-Beschränkungen kommen immer mehr Touristen und Ausflügler für einen Besuch in die Hauptstadt. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Holiday in Germany during COVID-19: What travelers need to know 08.07.2020

Germany has reopened its borders. What do tourists have to consider when entering the country? What conditions apply? And what can travelers do in Germany? Here's an overview.

20/04/2021*** Eine Familie liegt unter einem Sonnenschirm am fast leeren Strand von Magaluf auf Mallorca. Eine Corona-freie Mittelmeerinsel für unbeschwerte Urlaubstage im Sommer: Mit diesem Angebot wollen Hotels, Restaurants und Politiker aus vielen südeuropäischen Ländern endlich wieder Touristen an ihre Strände und Hotelbars locken. (zu dpa Wettkampf der Mittelmeerinseln: «Corona-frei»-Label als Lockmittel) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Will a summer vacation still be possible despite the pandemic? 15.05.2021

Strict travel restrictions still apply in Germany, and the traditional spring vacations have largely been canceled. The chances for the summer are much better.

Junge Europa-Aktivisten aus Deutschland und Frankreich auf der Fußgängerbrücke über den Grenzfluss Rhein zwischen Kehl (Deutschland) und Straßburg (Frankreich). Mit Europa-Fahnen erinnern sie an die Schengen-Zone ohne Grenzkontrollen, die durch Corona-Maßnahmen erheblich eingeschränkt wurde. Aufgenommen am 14.06.2020. Fotograf: Bernd Riegert, DW.

Opinion: Border closures are not the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic 22.01.2021

The EU is considering imposing more travel restrictions to try and curb the coronavirus. Even more? This is taking action just so you're seen to be doing something, says DW's Bernd Riegert.