#DailyDrone

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

Hoher Forst erzgebirge.

#DailyDrone: Flächendenkmal „Hoher Forst“ 29.06.2021

Every year, the German National Committee for Monument Protection awards prizes for successful and sustainable monument preservation. Our #DailyDrone presents the award winners. Today: the NABU local group Kirchberg e.V. for the area monument Hoher Forst. @Kulturerbe_DNK @NABU_de
Studentendorf Schlachtensee

#DailyDrone: Schlachtensee student housing 29.06.2021

The #DailyDrone takes you to the Schlachtensee student village. The listed section was built from 1959-1964. The buildings have been renovated since 2006, thanks to the Studentendorf Schlachtensee eG initiative — the recipient of the Historic Heritage Prize from @Kulturerbe_DNK.
Daily Drone Schloss Ludwigsburg via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Ludwigsburg Residential Palace 21.12.2020

Ludwigsburg Residential Palace is often nicknamed the ‘Versailles of Swabia’! Take a bird’s-eye view of one of the largest Baroque palaces in Germany!
Daily Drone Residenz Karlsruhe via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Palace 21.12.2020

Baroque in Baden-Württemberg: Take a look at Karlsruhe Palace from the bird’s eye view!
„Daily Drone“ Karlsruhe Pyramide via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Pyramid 21.12.2020

A pyramid in Germany? There is one, and it's located in the city of Karlsruhe. We show you it from our drone’s perspective:
Archaeological border complex Haithabu and Danewerk 21.09.2020

Archaeological border complex Haithabu and Danewerk 21.09.2020

Haithabu and Danewerk are among the best preserved Viking sites in the world. In 2018 they were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Let's fly you there!

The Wadden Sea 22.07.2020

The Wadden Sea 22.07.2020

The Wadden Sea with its unique ecosystem has been a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site since 2009. Let's fly you to the largest continuous tidal mudflat landscape in the world.

Cologne Cathedral 20.07.2020

Cologne Cathedral 20.07.2020

The cathedral is Cologne's landmark - and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996. Our drone takes flight over this masterpiece of Gothic architecture.
Montanregion Erzgebirge 17.07.2020

Montanregion Erzgebirge 17.07.2020

The Erz mountains have been shaped by the mining industry. Silver, tin and uranium were already mined here over 800 years ago. Our drone flies into the unique mountainous cultural landscape, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2019.

DW Daily Drone

Roman monuments, St. Peter's Cathedral and Liebfrauen Church at Trier 16.07.2020

Once the Romans lived in one of the oldest cities in Germany: the Roman and early Christian buildings in Trier were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1986. Let us show them to you from a drone's perspective.

DW Daily Drone

Caves and Ice Age art from the Swabian Alb 15.07.2020

The oldest pieces of mobile art in the world were found in caves in the Swabian Alb. Six caves from the Ice Age have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2017. Our drone will fly you there!

Juli 2016 Daily Drone

Würzburg Residenz 14.07.2020

The Würzburg Residenz is one of the most important palaces of the baroque era. Our drone will show you this World Heritage Site in Bavaria from a bird's eye view.

Daily Drone Völklinger Hütte

Quedlinburg 10.07.2020

Quedlinburg is famous for its many historic timber-framed houses. UNESCO declared the old town, the collegiate church and the castle a World Heritage Site in 1994. A city straight out of a fairy tale.

Borders of the Roman Empire 10.07.2020

Borders of the Roman Empire 10.07.2020

Following in the footsteps of the Romans: The Upper Germanic-Raetian Limes is part of the UNESCO World Heritage "Frontiers of the Roman Empire". Fly with us along the old border fortifications.

Speyer Cathedral 10.07.2020

Speyer Cathedral 10.07.2020

The medieval Imperial and St. Mary's Cathedral in Speyer is the largest Romanesque church in the world! Our drone shows you the UNESCO World Heritage Site from a bird's eye view.

07.2016 DW Daily Drone: DD Pfahlbauten DDLogo Copyright: DW (André Götzmann)

Prehistoric pile dwellings 10.07.2020

World Cultural Heritage at Lake Constance: Let our drone show you prehistoric pile dwellings from the Stone and Bronze Age.
