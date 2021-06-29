Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.
Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.
Every year, the German National Committee for Monument Protection awards prizes for successful and sustainable monument preservation. Our #DailyDrone presents the award winners. Today: the NABU local group Kirchberg e.V. for the area monument Hoher Forst. @Kulturerbe_DNK @NABU_de
The #DailyDrone takes you to the Schlachtensee student village. The listed section was built from 1959-1964. The buildings have been renovated since 2006, thanks to the Studentendorf Schlachtensee eG initiative — the recipient of the Historic Heritage Prize from @Kulturerbe_DNK.
Once the Romans lived in one of the oldest cities in Germany: the Roman and early Christian buildings in Trier were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1986. Let us show them to you from a drone's perspective.