Lower Saxony

Lower Saxony is Germany's second largest federal state, situated in the northwest with a population of 8 million.This is where the German environmentalist movement began in protest against nuclear waste disposal.

Lower Saxony is the only German state that has maritime and mountainous areas, as it stretches from the North Sea to the low mountains of the Harz in central Germany. Agriculture is an important factor in the state; wheat, potatoes, rye, and oats as well as beef, pork and poultry are the state's main agricultural products. Mining has been an important source of income - since the 1980 radioactive waste has beeb transported to defunct mines. DW coverage on Lower Saxony is collated below.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.11.2021

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.

06.10.2021, Wuppertal - Polizeikräfte gehen in eine Wohnung. Bei einer Großrazzia gegen Geldwäsche und organisierte Kriminalität hat die Polizei am Mittwochmorgen in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Niedersachsen und Bremen Wohnungen und Büros durchsucht und zehn Haftbefehle vollstreckt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network 06.10.2021

Police special forces units have carried out raids North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen. It's thought that some illegal profits may have been channeled to finance terror activities in Syria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attend a military swear in ceremony of German army Bundeswehr, in Seedorf, Germany September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Merkel, defense minister meet soldiers behind Afghanistan evacuation 22.09.2021

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer praised Bundeswehr soldiers for "achieving incredible things" by getting thousands out of Afghanistan.
Tuebingen 11.08.2021 Bundestagswahlkampf 2021 CDU: Ein Leibwaechter und zwei Polizisten beobachten die Wahlkampfveranstaltung Tuebinger Marktfruehstueck mit Daniel Guenther (Ministerpraesident des Landes Schleswig-Holstein) und Staatsministerin Annette Widmann - Mauz und muessen bei einem Zwischenfall eingreifen als eine verwirrte Frau die Politiker beleidigt. FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Germany: Police find weapons in right-wing raid 10.09.2021

The nine suspects, six of whom are reservists in the German army, were between 37 and 53 years old. They face up to two years in prison if charged and convicted of forming an armed group.
A patient receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark Grossraeschen, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

Saline instead of COVID vaccine: German nurse speaks out about scandal 12.08.2021

The German nurse accused of injecting saline solution instead of the COVID-19 vaccine said it was "a one-time incident." More than 8,000 people could be affected, authorities said.
Nach einer Kollision auf der Weser bei Balge im Landkreis Nienburg geht ein mit mehreren Tonnen Mais beladenes Schiff unter. Es sei aus bislang ungeklärten Umständen mit einem anderen Schiff zusammengestoßen, sagte ein Sprecher der Wasserschutzpolizei. Verletzt wurde nach ersten Erkenntnissen niemand. Da durch den Unfall Betriebsstoffe aus dem Wrack austraten, wurden Ölsperren in dem Bereich ausgelegt. Auch das zweite Schiff wurde beschädigt.

Germany: River container ship sinks after collision 08.08.2021

German police have closed a river to traffic after a Dutch ship sank and began to leak a dangerous fluid into the water. The authorities were trying to prevent it from spreading downstream.
Mehrere ausgebrannte Fahrzeuge stehen auf dem Gelände der Landesaufnahmebehörde Niedersachsen Standort Braunschweig. Die Autos waren in der Nacht zum 09.01.2021 in Brand geraten. Die Polizei ermittelt.

Germany: Authorities suspect far-left arson attack on asylum center 10.01.2021

Lower Saxony's Interior Ministry said a letter had been posted on the internet claiming responsibility for the attack in the city of Braunschweig.
Des Franziskanerkloster in Thuine (Landkreis Emsland) am 17.11.2004. Foto: Friso Gentsch +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Scores of nuns contract coronavirus at German convent 01.12.2020

Dozens of nuns at a convent in the German state of Lower Saxony have tested positive for coronavirus. The convent has been in quarantine since last week, after the first cases were identified.
12.09.2020, Niedersachsen, Braunschweig: Jens Kestner (M), neuer AfD-Landesvorsitzender, jubelt mit Parteifreunden nach seiner Wahl beim Landesparteitag der Partei Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Niedersachsen. In einer Kampfabstimmung ist der AfD-Bundestagsabgeordnete Kestner zum neue AfD-Landesvorsitzenden gewählt worden. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Violence breaks out at Germany's far-right AfD party conference 12.09.2020

Anti-racist protesters clashed with police outside the AfD state party conference, as Germany's biggest far-right party elected a new hardcore leader in Lower Saxony.
Markt, Friedenszentrum Remarque, Osnabrueck, Niedersachsen, Deutschland / Osnabrück | Verwendung weltweit

Germany from A to Z: Osnabrück 31.08.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we'll introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time O leads us to Osnabrück — the city of the Peace of Westphalia in Lower Saxony.
Kegelrobbe, Kegel-Robbe Halichoerus grypus, schaut auf dem Wasser, Niederlande, Zeeland, Brouwersdam gray seal Halichoerus grypus, swimming at sunset, Netherlands, Zeeland, Brouwersdam BLWS543431 Copyright: xblickwinkel/AGAMI/M.xvanxDuijnx

Germany's seal population on the rise after coronavirus restrictions clear beaches 03.07.2020

This spring, as many of Germany's beaches were closed and people were encouraged to stay home, gray seals in the North Sea appear to have thrived. Numbers have tripled since 2008.
20.06.2020, Niedersachsen, Göttingen: Auf Polizisten, die vor dem Wohnkomplex an der Groner Landstraße stehen, der komplett unter Quarantäne steht, sehen sich einer Gruppe junger Männer gegenüber, die sich hinter einem Zaun versammelt hat. Die Stadt wollte am Samstag Nachtestungen von Bewohnern des Gebäudekomplexes vornehmen. Foto: Stefan Rampfel/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Quarantined housing block residents attack police 20.06.2020

Around 120 people are thought to be infected at the block of apartments in the city of Göttingen. Angry at being kept inside, residents threw stones, tires and a computer, before being forced back with tear gas.
23.05.2020, Niedersachsen, Leer: Das Restaurant Alte Scheune. Nach dem Besuch des Lokals im Landkreis Leer sind mehrere Menschen positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Foto: Lars-Josef Klemmer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German COVID-19 outbreak traced to restaurant 23.05.2020

At least 10 people have been infected with COVID-19 following a private party at a restaurant in rural northern Germany. Health officials say there is evidence that hygiene and distancing guidelines were not followed.

ARCHIV *** Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Processing of pork in a slaughterhouse property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LY000186 Germany Saxony Anhalt Processing of Pork in a Slaughterhouse Property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LY000186

Coronavirus: Fourth large outbreak at German slaughterhouse 18.05.2020

Dozens of people have been infected with the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in the state of Lower Saxony. The German government has postponed talks on long-standing complaints about the country's meat industry.
Buchweizenpfannkuchen

Germany bite by bite: Buckwheat pancakes 11.05.2020

If you cannot travel to Germany, Germany will just have to come to you: With compliments from the kitchen! This time we have a specialty from Lower Saxony.
Buchweizenpfannkuchen

How to make Buckwheat Pancakes 23.04.2020

You love German specialties, but because of the coronavirus you can't travel here? Then let us show you how to create German cuisine at home. Here is a recipe for Buckwheat Pancakes from Lower Saxony.
