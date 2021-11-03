Lower Saxony is Germany's second largest federal state, situated in the northwest with a population of 8 million.This is where the German environmentalist movement began in protest against nuclear waste disposal.

Lower Saxony is the only German state that has maritime and mountainous areas, as it stretches from the North Sea to the low mountains of the Harz in central Germany. Agriculture is an important factor in the state; wheat, potatoes, rye, and oats as well as beef, pork and poultry are the state's main agricultural products. Mining has been an important source of income - since the 1980 radioactive waste has beeb transported to defunct mines. DW coverage on Lower Saxony is collated below.