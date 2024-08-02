10 reasons to love Lower Saxony
Few towns and lots of countryside — Lower Saxony has so much variety. From the North Sea mudflats to the hills of the Weser Uplands, the northern state is Germany's second-largest in terms of area.
North Sea
A popular destination at the coast is the Wadden Sea of Lower Saxony, which is a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site. This tidal area is home to more than 10,000 animal and plant species. One Wadden Sea inhabitant is especially popular with visitors: the seal. To get close to these animals, head to the seal house in the German Wadden Sea National Park.
Lüneburg Heath
One of the oldest tourist attractions is Lüneburg Heath. Starting in August, the lilac bloom spectacle attracts some 5 million tourists every year. A shepherd with a flock of docile heathland sheep completes the picture of this pastoral idyll. A nature reserve since 1922, it's not only the oldest, but also — at 23,437 hectares (about 57,914 acres) — the largest wildlife sanctuary in Lower Saxony.
Hannover
The famous landmark of the state capital is the New Town Hall. Take the unique lift, the only one in Europe with an arched course, to the observation platform for a great view of the city with its narrow old town alleys, sailing boats on the Maschsee lake and the Sprengel modern art museum. Must-see exhibits there include the colorful giant female sculptures by artist Niki de Saint Phalle.
Weser cycle path
"I want to ride my bicycle; I want to ride my bike!": The band Queen would have a marvelous time on Lower Saxony's bike routes. The Weser cycle path follows the river some 500 kilometers (300 miles) all the way to the North Sea Weser estuary. The route runs past many old castles, like this one in Polle. Cyclists also repeatedly cross the river, at times using a hand-operated ferry.
Hamelin, home of the pied piper
Anyone visiting the Weser Uplands should definitely go to Hamelin. Many buildings in the old town are built in the Weser renaissance style, a northern German version of the Italian architecture. Yet the town is best known the world over for the folktale of the pied piper of Hamelin describing the disappearance of city's children. The tale has been translated into more than 30 different languages.
World heritage in Goslar
The Rammelsberg mine in Goslar is one of the world's oldest ore extraction sites. Here at the foot of the Harz Mountains, ore was mined for more than 1,000 years. The power for the mining work was won from a complex system of water ditches and reservoirs, including one of the oldest dams in Europe. The Rammelsberg mine and the old town center of Goslar are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
St Mary's Cathedral in Hildesheim
St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Michael's Church in Hildesheim are also classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hildesheim was first mentioned in official records some 1,200 years ago. According to legend, Emperor Louis the Pious is said to have experienced a divine miracle here, and founded St. Mary's Cathedral on the site as a way of giving thanks.
Bückeburg Royal Court Riding School
Lower Saxony is horse country. The noble animal has adorned the northern German state's coat of arms since 1946. It's little surprise, then, that this is where you'll find Germany's only princely school of dressage at Bückeburg Castle. The stables in this 17th century building are home to horses of the still existing baroque breeds for dressage.
Car city Wolfsburg
If you're after a more modern version of horsepower, then head to the VW factory in Wolfsburg, one of Germany's newest towns. It was founded for the VW car factory workers in 1938, and vehicles are still produced here today. A walk through the town also gives you an insight into the history and the future of car manufacturing.
Roman battles relived
In the year AD 9, Germanic leader Arminius lured Roman forces led by Varus into an ambush resulting in the death of 20,000 Roman soldiers. To this day it's still unknown where exactly this famous battle of the Teutoburg Forest took place. One possible site is Kalkriese village north of Osnabrück. That's reason enough to open an archaeological museum there, where battles are reenacted for visitors.