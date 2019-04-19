Cuba to widen food rationing as supply crisis bites

Havana says it will extend the rationing of food and other products in the face of hardened US sanctions. The political and economic crisis in Venezuela is also partially to blame.
The Cuban government will widen the wholesale rationing of staple food items and other basic products in the face of a grave supply crisis, Commerce Minister Betsy Diaz Velasquez said Friday.
She said some items, such as chicken, would be limited to a fixed amount per purchase or per customer.
Other items, including eggs, rice, beans and sausages, would only be available to buy with a ration card, and would be limited to a maximum monthly amount.
Read more: New US policy on seized property in Cuba threatens EU ties
Cuba, which imports 60 to 70 percent of its food, already has a system of rationing, but additional amounts are available at higher "liberated” prices. The new rules would ensure that all those foods would be rationed.
"Selling limited quantities will lead to equal distribution, so that the greatest number of people can buy the product, and we can avoid hoarding," Diaz said. Many of the products included have become increasingly scarce, with long queues forming when they become available.
Increasingly hard to source supplies
Urging calm, Diaz said that importing food from the US had become more complicated under President Donald Trump because of tighter sanctions. That, she said, had forced Cuba to search for products that were more expensive and difficult to import.
However, Cuba has also suffered from a halving of oil deliveries from economically and politically-stricken Venezuela. The island nation trades the work of Cuban doctors sent to Venezuela for oil that it then resells to other countries in return for foreign currency.
Friday's announcement is a setback for Cuban government, which had aimed to end the rationing system established after the 1959 revolution.
rc/amp (AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The United States has accused Cuba of controlling Venezuela's political elite, its army and its intelligence services. Havana denies the claims and has called on Washington to provide evidence. (09.03.2019)
Voters in Cuba took to the polls to decide on a government-drafted constitution. It recognizes private property but keeps the Communist party in the saddle. The debate over the draft sparked anger from religious groups. (24.02.2019)
The EU says a move by the US to fully implement the Helms-Burton Act on Cuba violates international law. European companies could be affected by lawsuits resulting from Washington's decision. (02.05.2019)
Trump administration changes to the Helms-Burton Act have come into force, allowing for lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba. The move has set the White House on a collision course with European allies. (02.05.2019)