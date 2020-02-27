Coronavirus updates: First case in Hamburg; stock markets keep plunging

Major stock market indices in US and Europe dropped by an average of 4%

Hamburg confirmed it first case of COVID-19 as infections in Germany and France doubled over the last two days

China reported 327 new cases on Thursday, the lowest daily figure since January

Number of South Korea cases cross over 2,000 — the highest outside China

The World Health Organization has said the coronavirus epidemic was at a "decisive point"

At least 82,500 people have now been infected globally, with over 2,800 dead

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

02:05 A cruise ship with 6,000 passengers on board, turned away by two nations; Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, has been allowed to dock in Mexico. The passengers will be allowed to disembark as long as "health standards" are met, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

01:56 Schools in Japan could be closed longer than one or two weeks, said Katsunobu Kato, the country's health minister. "There could be a chance" schools could be shut for longer, he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called for the entire school system to close from Monday till spring break in late March.

01:52 Hong Kong and Shanghai markets fall at the first few minutes of trade on Friday. The Hang Seng (Hong Kong) dropped 1.98%, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 2.23%

01:40 Health workers in South Korea have began checks on more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive group often accused of being a cult. The Christian group has been linked with around half of the country's cases.

These checks are expected to further increase the number of known infections in South Korea.

01:10 South Korea has confirmed 256 new cases on Friday taking the total number of infections to 2,022. Most of the cases have been reported in Daegu. No new deaths were reported.

Watch video 00:29 Spahn: 'This is the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic in Germany'

00:31 Asian stock markets dropped at the opening bell on Friday, after fierce declines in the US and Europe on Thursday. The sweeping sell-off has investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Here are the major indices that recorded a slump:

Nikkei (Japan) -3.08% (shortly after opening)

Topix (Japan) -2.98% (shortly after opening)

Dow Jones (US) -4.42% (all other markets currently closed)

S&P 500 (US) -4.42%

Nasdaq (US) -4.61%

FTSE 100 (UK) -3.49%

DAX (Germany) -3.19%

CAC 40 (France) -3.32%

Oil -4.90%

Read more: Coronavirus: Are less-developed EU countries more susceptible?

00:26 China confirmed 327 new coronavirus case on Thursday, down from 433 cases a day earlier. The latest figure takes the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 78,824. The number of dead in China also increased by 44 on Thursday, and now stands at 2,788.

Watch video 01:38 Share How the coronavirus has spread Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YUqI How the coronavirus is spreading around the world

00:15 Hamburg confirmed its first coronavirus case on Thursday. The patient, a staffer at the University Medical Center, or UKE, in the city's Eppendorf district, worked in the pediatric ward. The man came to work on Monday and Tuesday. He called in sick the following day and came in on Thursday as a patient.

"The patient is currently in a stable condition in isolation at home," the University Medical Center or UKE said in a statement.

The children and patients he came in contact with will remain in isolation for 14 days, as will his colleagues. "There have been no further admissions at the affected station," the hospital said.

adi/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)