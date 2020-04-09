Coronavirus latest: UN Security Council discusses pandemic

Global confirmed cases stand at over 1.5 million with over 94,000 dead

The EU is set to release half a trillion euros immediately to tackle a pandemic-induced recession

The UN Security Council is meeting for the first time to discuss COVID-19

On Good Friday, over 2 billion Christians will stay away from church and many other events and vacations have been canceled

00:30 The United States has by far the most cases of any country in the world. More than 460,000 people have been infected and 16,478 have died.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious-diseases expert, said the need for hospitalization of COVID-19 cases in the country has seen a sharp decline.

"At the same time as we're seeing the increase in deaths, we're seeing a rather dramatic decrease in the need for hospitalizations," Fauci said. "What we are doing is working."



New York City continues to be especially badly hit, with a record death count of 799 reported on Thursday. "You can’t relax," warned Governor Andrew Cuomo, while also expressing hope that social distancing measures may be working. New York City also announced it has hired contract laborers to help bury the dead on Hart Island, a place traditionally used to bury those with no known next of kin.



The state of Michigan has extended a stay-at-home order through to April 30, amid widespread belief that other states would follow suit. Gatherings and travel remains significantly limited in the state.



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has joined calls for a release of comprehensive racial data on the coronavirus pandemic, to put a spotlight on "structural racism." With Biden set to win the Democratic nomination, many Democrats are calling for a postal vote system to be more widely introduced ahead of November's presidential election, in case social distancing measures are still in place.



New figures show that nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March as a result of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. About 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, data released by the US Labor Department showed. This is in addition to the more than 10 million in the weeks before that.

00:00 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Thursday's developments here: Coronavirus — Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/ rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa, EFE)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.