Coronavirus latest: Germany 'certain' to extend social distancing until May 10

- Germany has announced a record number of people on short-time work wage subsidy scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic

- The German government will wait until May 6 to decide on the next steps to ease the lockdown

- The reproduction rate in Germany is at 0.76, down from 1.0 on Monday

- South Korea has reported no daily increase in local infections for the first time since February 15

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

11:15 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that some regions may be able to ease lockdown measures more rapidly than others, but warned against removing restrictions at the same time across the board.

Regions led by right-leaning parties, who are not a part of the national government, have rejected calls for a gradual, staggered easing of the restrictions, which Conte says is vital to preventing another surge in infections. Calabria, in southwestern Italy, announced that bars and restaurants can reopen immediately as long as they had outdoor tables.

In a speech to parliament, he said he would be willing to work with regions in the future to enable them to relax measures ahead of the proposed end to the restrictions – in a month – if they had particularly low rates of infection.

"There will not be a plan based on sudden initiatives by individual local authorities, but rather one based on scientific findings," Conte said.

Calabria, in southwestern Italy, announced that bars and restaurants can reopen immediately as long as they had outdoor tables.

Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, has 203,591 recorded cases and a death toll of 27,682.

11:02 Japan is preparing to extend its state of emergency for about a month past its current expiration date of May 6, according to Reuters news agency.

A final decision will be made at a meeting on Friday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe first announced the state of emergency in seven prefectures, including Tokyo, on April 7.

Japan has reported 13,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 425 people have died.

10:52 A Swedish town has turned to a traditional source to try and ward off the coronavirus: chicken droppings.

The southern university town of Lund began spreading chicken manure in its central park in the lead up to its annual Walpurgis Night on Thursday.

Sweden has made headlines around the world for taking a much less severe approach of tackling the coronavirus outbreak, allowing larger gatherings and — instead of implementing social distancing measures — asking its citizens to maintain safe distances.

Walpurgis Night celebrates the northern European country's shift from long, dark winter days to sunnier, longer spring days. The event is typically celebrated with picnics and parties and usually attracts thousands of people.

"This is a park where usually 30,000 people gather, but with COVID-19 this is now unthinkable," Lund Mayor Philip Sandberg told Reuters. "We don't want Lund to become an epicentre for the spread of the disease."

10:45 The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.5% in the first three months of 2020, according to new statistics revealed by the bloc. Meanwhile, the GDP of the Eurozone, the group of countries within the EU that use the euro, shrunk by 3.8%. The figures mark one of the biggest drops in growth since the EU’s inception.

The EU’s Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the figures should inspire the EU’s leaders to approve a recovery plan. So far, plans have been hampered by disagreements between countries.

"The preliminary flash for euro area and EU GDP is a further indication that Europe is experiencing an economic shock without precedent in modern times," he said. "It is vital that the EU rise to this challenge."

10:30 Bundesliga and German second division soccer players will be tested for the coronavirus from Thursday, the German Football league (DFL) confirmed.

Germany suspended soccer in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The DFL hopes that the tests, a part of its hygiene and safety campaign, would enable players to resume matches behind closed doors from May onwards.

The DFL still hopes to complete the league season, which was altered due to the outbreak, by June 30.

According to the German sports magazine Kicker, two rounds of coronavirus testing is required for soccer clubs to resume team training.

Read more: Coronavirus: German public turning against Bundesliga return behind closed doors

Watch video 01:46 Share Soccer fans cut out for lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3baCR The soccer fans cut out for lockdown

10:00 For victims of domestic abuse, the lockdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus have made life even more unbearable. Social workers warn that the stoppage of home visits to families in difficult circumstances is compounding the problem.

Read more: Behind closed doors: UK domestic abuse surges during coronavirus lockdown

Watch video 03:14 Share Domestic abuse during lockdowns Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3baix Charities report rise in domestic abuse during lockdowns

09:15 Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain have risen to 213,435, up more than 500 from Wednesday. Their death toll rose to 24,543 from 24,275.

While Spain remains the country with the largest confirmed number of cases in Europe, but the UK and Italy have had more deaths linked to COVID-19.

New figures show that Spain’s economy had also shrunk by 4.1% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Spain remains in the grips of one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe.

08:43 Schools in Hungary will remain closed until the end of May and events with more than 500 participants will not be allowed until August 15, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced.

Orban was previously been reprimanded by the EU for using lockdown restrictions to attempt to seize more control over the Hungarian parliament and over the country. Orban said on Wednesday that some restrictions outside of Budapest will be eased next week. The capital city has been worst hit by the outbreak.

Hungary has 2,775 confirmed cases and 312 people have died.

08:20 The head of the German public health agency has placed the infection rate in Germany at 0.76 in his daily press conference.

Dr Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also floated the wider testing of those without any symptoms, for Germany to get a better grasp on how many people are or have been infected.

"We have been very lucky in Germany," he said, referring to Germany's relatively low death rate. "But remember — this virus is in our country, and it will stay here for many months to come."

The infection rate, or R-number (reproduction number), refers to how many people on average are infected by each infected person. The number in Germany had been hovering around 0.7 during most of April, but spiked to 1.0 on Monday as Germany eased some of the restrictions on public life. In order for the outbreak to slow, the rate has to remain below 1.0.

Read more: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

08:00 German companies have signed up a record 10.1 million workers for a state salary scheme to cover reduced working hours, according to new figures released by the Federal Employment Agency (BA).

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits rose by 308,000 from March to April, taking the overall total to 2.644 million.

The spike marks the first time ever that unemployment and underemployment has increased in the month of April. The unemployment rate rose by 0.7 percentage points to 5.8%.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the labor market is under huge pressure, said BA chief Detlef Scheele.

"The demand for new employees has literally collapsed," Scheele said.

07:57 Confirmed cases in Russia have passed 100,000, authorities have announced. The record daily rise of 7,099 brings the total number of cases to 106,498.

The death toll has risen to 1,073, with 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the week, President Vladimir Putin warned Russia that the worst may still be to come and extended the current lockdown to May 11.

07:45 The UK is on track to become the worst-hit country in Europe and the confirmed number of infections has now overtaken Germany.

The UK government is facing criticism for its handling of the crisis after failing to meet a target of testing 100,000 people a day. On Tuesday, just over 52,000 tests were carried out, and the government has confirmed that this target will not be met.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work this morning after spending several nights in intensive care with coronavirus. The government is set to review an extension of the lockdown next week. And the health ministry warned businesses about anticipating reopening too soon.

The UK has 166,441 confirmed cases and 26,166 people have died.

07:16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has told broadcaster N-TV that Germany will "certainly" be extending the current restrictions until at least May 10. His comments come hours before Merkel is due to hold talks with Germany's 16 state premiers on how to move forward in the coronavirus crisis.

Social distancing restrictions in Germany are currently set to expire on May 3. The head of the Chancellery Helge Braun’s words appear to dash the hopes of many Germans that life may begin to normal on this date. Braun confirmed a large discussion would be held on May 6.

Germany began to relax some restrictions this week, with many shops reopening. However, Merkel has already warned that any increase in the infection rate may lead to lockdowns being tightened once more.

Germany has 161,539 confirmed cases and 6,467 people have died.

Read more: Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns, European countries go their own way

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins On your marks, get set ... After a month of life under lockdown, Germans are regaining a few freedoms. But they are doing so in patchwork fashion. The 16 individual states are responsible for lifting their lockdowns. The biggest change is that all shops under 800 square meters (8,610 square feet) are allowed to open their doors from April 20. But shoppers in some states — such as Berlin — will have to wait a little longer.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Getting out and about Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), was one of the states to allow stores to open right away. Shoppers in Bonn appeared to take full advantage. NRW has also gone a baby-step further than other states, allowing large stores specializing in maternity products to open up.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins On your bike Cyclists looking for a new purchase were already lining up outside a bike shop in Dinslaken, NRW, after it reopened on Monday. Bike stores, bookstores and car dealerships throughout Germany are allowed to welcome customers again, no matter the shops' size.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Back in business Store owners were just as delighted to welcome back customers, with some launching spring sales to try and tempt a few more inside. A lifestyle store in Ludwigsburg, Saxony-Anhalt, put up a banner reading, "We are back! Nice to see you again."

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Back to school Pupils are slowly being allowed back in through school gates. The states of Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony are permitting older students to return on Monday for classes to prepare them for their school-leaving exams, as well as the tests themselves. Most areas of Germany are targeting May 4 as the day to open schools more widely, but Bavaria, one of the hardest hit states, will wait until May 11.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Zoos and museums to open doors Animals have had a month off as zoos and safari parks were closed by Germany's lockdown. But some states are ready to allow visitors to return. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Rhineland-Palatinate are all permitting zoos to open to some extent. In these and other states people will be able to visit museums again.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Masks will become more prevalent Some people have been wearing masks out of choice, but in certain regions they will become a more common sight. There is no nationwide requirement to wear them, but some states are introducing one. From April people using busses and trains and going into shops in Saxony will need something to cover their noses and mouths. Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will follow with similar measures.

Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins Keep your distance What won't change are social distancing guidelines. No matter where they are, Germans are still being encouraged to keep 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) away from people they don't live with. Stores that are reopening are marking this distance in various ways to help customers keep clear of one another. Author: Alex Matthews



07:08 Captain Tom Moore, the British war veteran who raised more than £27 million for Britain’s National Health Service, has been flooded with good wishes for his 100th birthday. The centenarian completed 100 laps of his garden to aid efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Read more: After raising millions for health care workers, British WWII vet tops UK singles charts

Watch video 02:04 Share Happy Birthday, Captain Tom! Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bac8 125,000 birthday cards for Captain Tom

06:58 War-torn Yemen has reported multiple coronavirus infections and two deaths. This marks the first time Yemen has confirmed any deaths from the virus.

An official in the port city of Aden said the number of cases was likely to increase in the coming days. There are now 22 confirmed cases, but rights groups and officials estimate the real number of figures may be much higher. The UN identified a "very real probability" that the virus was circulating within communities.

Millions face famine and lack of medical care and an outbreak could be devastating, especially for the 24 million people who rely on regular aid. Given the prevalence of diseases with similar symptoms, like dengue fever, there may be many cases that have been missed.

"We have all been waiting for this moment and preparing for it despite our scarce [health] capabilities," said an official in the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which on Sunday declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions.

06:40 Ukraine now has more than 10,000 confirmed cases and 261 people have died, the health minister has announced.

The Ukrainian government has put a lockdown in place until May 11. Experts in the country expect the pandemic to peak there early in May.

06:22 German lawmaker and foreign policy expert Jürgen Hardt has called for an independent investigation into the causes of the coronavirus pandemic, and urged the implementation of international hygiene standards in public spaces.

"The goal must not only be a transparent explanation of the causes, but also the development and implementation of international hygiene standards, especially for animal markets," Hardt told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily. "An independent and transparent international investigation led by the WHO could make an important contribution. China must also allow this in its own interest," he added.

"This should take place as soon as possible so that the necessary evidence is still available. Given the scope of the pandemic, every country in the world has a responsibility to deal transparently with causes and measures," said Hardt.

05:27 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg donated a $100,000 (€92,000) prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for use in its coronavirus response.

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis," Thunberg, 17, said in a UNICEF statement. "It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most," she added.

UNICEF said the funds would be used primarily to address "food shortages, strained health care systems, violence and lost education."

The Danish NGO Human Act will match Thunberg’s donation, the statement added.

05:10 US oil prices jumped above $17 (€15.66) a barrel due to improving demand and a smaller-than-expected rise in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the US benchmark, rose by 16.4% to $17.53 a barrel in Asian trade, after increasing by more than a quarter the day prior. Brent crude, the international marker, was up by 10.4% at $24.90.

A deal by top producers to cut output by almost 10 million barrels is also set to take effect on Friday, with signs that some countries have already started to curb production in line with the agreement.

Oil prices hit historic lows earlier in April, when the WTI plunged into the negatives for the first time ever, due to an oversupply of oil and a shortage of storage facilities.

Watch video 02:06 Share 'The world is shocked' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bND0 Oil exec: 'At zero oil price there is no business'

04:09 Germany has recorded 1,478 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 159,119, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI also reported a total of 173 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 6,288.

On Wednesday, the RKI announced that the infection rate decreased to 0.75, meaning that 10 people with the virus infect 7.5 other people on average. The RKI has maintained that the rate should be below 1.0, in order to let the pandemic die down. Earlier in April it was as high as 1.3.

03:38 South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of coronavirus for the first time since its February peak.

Health authorities also said no local transmission took place during a local parliamentary election that took place earlier this month with increased safety measures, including requiring voters to wear gloves and masks.

Four imported cases were recorded, taking the total tally of infections to 10,765. This is also the first time in two months that South Korea's daily infection count remained under five.

The death toll rose by one to 247.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that 9,059 people have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Watch video 02:38 Share Coronavirus test pioneer Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bWOT South Korea: Coronavirus test pioneer

02:36 Germany is bracing itself for the release of new figures which will show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's employment. The Federal Employment Agency (Bundesagenteur für Arbeit) is due to announce its April statistics on Thursday (0800 UTC). It's expected they will reveal a record number of applications for the "short-time work" wage subsidy scheme, known as Kurzarbeit.

Read more: Short-time work: A vital tool in Germany's economic armory against coronavirus

The previous record was in May 2009, when 1.44 million Germans accessed the scheme in the fallout from the global financial crisis. Experts have predicted Thursday's number to far exceed that, and for most applications to come from smaller businesses such as restaurants, hotels and private clinics. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday spoke of increases on an unprecedented scale. Jobless numbers are also expected to rise, despite the wage subsidy scheme. In March, Germany's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

Watch video 02:18 Share COVID-19 in Germany 'a long way from over' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ba5f Coronavirus crisis in Germany is 'a long way from over'

00:50 Countries under coronvirus lockdown in Europe saw 11,000 fewer premature deaths because of improved air quality, said a study published on Thursday.

As hundreds of millions of people stayed at home and factories remained shut in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the region saw a decline in air pollution and fossil fuel pollution.

According to the study, the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and small particle pollution known as PM2.5 fell 37% and 10%, respectively.

The findings suggested that the benefits in Germany, Britain and Italy exceeded the equivalent of more than 1,500 premature deaths in each country.

"Our analysis highlights the tremendous benefits for public health and quality of life that could be achieved by rapidly reducing fossil fuels in a sustained and sustainable way," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead author of the study conducted by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Myllyvirta said the impacts are "the same or bigger in many other parts of the world."

The study reported that China saw a 25% and 40% decline in NO2 and PM2.5 levels during the strictest duration of lockdown. Hubei Province, where the pandemic began, saw an even sharper decline.

"So we are looking at an even larger number of avoided deaths," Myllyvirta said.

Read more: Coronavirus plastic waste polluting the environment

Watch video 12:04 Share Is there a connection between air pollution and COVID-19? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bMok Is there a connection between air pollution and COVID-19?

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: WHO defends its COVID-19 response

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed,mvb,se/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.