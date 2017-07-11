Coronavirus digest: South Korea reports record number of COVID cases

South Korea reported more than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the country registered 7,175 new cases and 63 deaths Tuesday.

Cases have skyrocketed in South Korea after the country lifted most restrictions and adopted a "living with COVID-19" strategy early November.

However, stricter measures limiting gatherings and mandating vaccine passes were implemented this week.

Prime Minister Kim told a COVID response meeting that South Korea would mobilize additional health personnel to oversee COVID patients who were treating themselves at home.

An emergency transfer system is being developed to help move patients to hospitals if they developed severe symptoms.

The prime minister urged the elderly to get their booster shots since 35% of infections were found among those above 60 years old. They accounted for 84% of severe cases.

The vast majority of the new cases have been reported in the Seoul area, Kim said.

Watch video 03:04 Will South Korea bring back restrictions as COVID surges?

Here are the major developments on coronavirus from around the world

Europe

The Norwegian government announced tighter coronavirus rules on Tuesday, citing rising cases of omicron variant. Norway has detected 29 cases of the variant so far.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the situation was serious enough to warrant restrictions.

From Thursday midnight, people will be allowed to host a maximum of ten people at their houses and people will have to wear masks if they can't maintain distance from each other. Bars will be limited to offering table only service.

The measures are expected to last through the holidays.

Watch video 01:32 COVID-19: How dangerous is omicron for Europe?

In Germany, the city of Munich has imposed an alcohol ban on pedestrian zones and at a popular central food market to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Bavarian capital city announced that rules would come into force from Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. It would also remain in place through the holidays.

On Wednesday, Germany reported 69,601 new COVID-19 cases and 527 deaths, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health authority.

Italy's ​​Teatro alla Scala, among the famous opera houses in the world, opened its new season with the gala premiere of Verdi's 'Macbeth' to a fully seated house on Tuesday.

Despite the glittery evening, the mood was more restrained than usual.

While theaters remain closed in other parts of Europe, attendees at La Scala were required to show proof of either being fully vaccinated or having recovered from the illness. Masks were also mandatory.

Watch video 01:55 Governments respond to omicron variant

Americas

The Caribbean island of Martinique has imposed a new curfew to curb an increase in coronavirus cases.

The curfew begins Wednesday evening and requires all journeys during curfew hours to be justified by health or professional reasons.

Global

A top official from the World Health Organization said the omicron variant of the virus did not appear to cause more severe illness than the delta variant.

In an interview with the AFP news agency on Tuesday, the WHO's Director of Health Emergencies Michael Ryan added it was "highly unlikely" that the new variant dodged vaccine protectionsentirely.

However, he cautioned against drawing full-fledged conclusions from preliminary data and said that health authorities needed to be careful about how they interpreted the data they received so far.

rm/wmr (Reuters, AP, dpa)