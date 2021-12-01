 COVID: How dangerous is the omicron variant? | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.12.2021

OMICRON VARIANT

COVID: How dangerous is the omicron variant?

Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential dangers of the fast-spreading variant.

five needles point upward with a sign in the background saying Omicron SARS-COV-2

Scientists and health officials are racing to curb the spread of the little-understood omicron variant

What do the mutations in the omicron variant tell scientists?

Researchers have identified that the omicron variant has 32 mutations. Those mutations are in the coronavirus' spike protein. The virus uses the spike protein to attach itself to our cells and infect us.

Fifteen of the mutations are in a part of the spike protein that binds to specific antibodies and to ACE-2 receptors. The coronavirus uses ACE-2 receptors, which can be found in our noses for instance, to enter the body.

Microbiologists think that omicron's mutations may make it easier for the virus to infect us via ACE-2 receptors. They say it is also possible that the new variant evades our immune systems better than other variants.

As a result, researchers are looking at three specific mutations in what's known as a Furin cleavage site.

Furin is an enzyme which viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 but also influenza, dengue, HIV and many others, need to become fully functional — it basically helps the virus to develop as a disease in your body.

So, if omicron finds it easier to infect us and become fully functional, scientists say that it may also spread quicker — it will have a higher transmission rate.

Uncertainty remains over omicron's effect

We've seen high infection rates due to omicron in some parts of southern Africa. That suggest that these are all plausible theories. But they are only theories at this time. They have yet to be proven through scientific studies. And more than that: Those studies will have been verified.

"It is not yet clear whether infection with omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including [the delta variant]," said the World Health Organization (WHO) in a written statement to DW on Tuesday (30.11.2021).

"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of a specific infection with omicron," wrote the spokesperson.

 

Watch video 03:25

Virologist Grundhoff explains why Omicron is so dangerous

It is also unclear — but possible — that doctors may have to adjust therapies to treat people who become severely ill with the omicron variant. For example, the new variant may not respond to treatments currently being used to treat patients sick with other variants. Scientists call this immune, vaccine or treatment evasion.

"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those of other variants," the WHO told DW. "Initially reported infections were among younger individuals who tend to have more mild [infections]. But understanding the level of severity of the omicron variant will take days to several weeks."

Omicron shares three mutations with the delta variant. And one of them may be affecting our ability to detect the variant by counting antibodies.

But existing antigen and PCR tests can detect the omicron variant.

Watch video 05:33

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier: not enough vaccines reach the poor

How effective are vaccines against omicron?

Scientists say they need more data before they are in a position to publish any conclusions.

But the chief executive officer at vaccine manufacturer Moderna has warned there may be a "material drop" in the efficacy of existing COVID vaccines against omicron. But Stephane Bancel could not say by how much.

"We need to wait for the data," Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday. "But all the scientists I've talked to say, 'This is not going to be good'."

Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, meanwhile, said in an interview in STAT, a science and health publication, on Tuesday that his company hoped that booster shots would give sufficient protection against the omicron variant.

BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are among vaccine producers trying to develop a vaccine tailored to the omicron variants.

At a press conference on Monday, South Africa's top infectious diseases expert said that existing vaccines were probably effective against omicron, but added that the variant showed an increased ability to evade our immune systems.

"The vaccine should hold well in terms of preventing hospitalizations," said Professor Salim Abdool Karim. But that was just a "likely" scenario, said Abdool Karim, based on how effective vaccines had been against other variants in the past and on the information we have about omicron so far.

In a report published on November 28 the WHO wrote: "Despite uncertainties, it is reasonable to assume that currently available vaccines offer some protection against severe disease and death" that may be caused by the omicron variant.

Watch video 02:54

Ghebreyesus: the world needs a new accord on pandemics

Have there been any deaths?

As of November 28, the WHO said there had been no reported deaths due to the omicron variant. The variant was first detected in the second week of November.

When DW asked on November 30 whether any deaths had been reported in the intervening days, the WHO did not give specific numbers but wrote in its statement that "all variants of COVID-19, including the delta variant that is dominant worldwide, can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people, and thus prevention is always key."

  • Doctor in blue PPE treating a COVID patient in intensive care

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ICUs are full

    Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.

  • Image of a patient's shoulders and neck with various medical access lines

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Longer stays

    A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

  • Coffins lined up in a crematorium; Corona written on one coffin lid in white chalk

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Final warning

    Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

  • Care worker in full PPE speaking to a seated elderly man in a retirement home

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Fears for the elderly...

    In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

  • Three schoolchildren in Hamburg wearing masks, with testing kits.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    ...and for the young

    Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

  • A crowded platform in Hamburg; people with masks and suitcases waiting for the train doors to open.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Virus along for the ride

    Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

  • Sign and queue of traffic outside a drive-through vaccination center.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Drive-through vaccination

    Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

  • Female healthcare assistant in full PPE, looking into the camera and wielding a swab stick.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Open wide...

    Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.

  • A woman in comfortable clothes and bright pink socks works on an Apple laptop on a sofa.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    My home is my office

    Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

  • A sign detailing anti-COVID measures on a stall at Freiburg Christmas market.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Lebkuchen or lockdown?

    Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

  • An elderly man in a mask places a candle on a fresh grave covered in flowers.

    Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave

    Tragic number

    A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

    Author: Thomas Latschan


 

