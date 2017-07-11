COVID: Austria announces lockdown and vaccine mandate

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a full lockdown in Austria at a press conference Friday.

In addition, vaccinations will be mandatory from February next year. That makes Austria the first European country to introduce such a measure.

What are the details of the lockdown?

In order to curb the latest rise in infections, Austria's nine federal states agreed to impose nationwide restrictions starting Monday. They are meeting with Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein in Tyrol in the western part of the country.

Watch video 12:06 COVID-19 Special: How and when can lockdowns be lifted?

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported before the press conference the restrictions are to apply for 10 days. Reuters reports the lockdown could go as long as 20 days if need be.

Previously, Austria had introduced a lockdown applicable solely to the unvaccinated but it seems it did not achieve the desired effect nor halt the need for a longer lockdown.

Watch video 02:20 Could Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated work?

What is the COVID situation in Austria?

Austria is currently experiencing a severe fourth wave of the pandemic with the seven-day incidence over new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stands around 1,000 according to current data.

Around two-thirds of Austria's population is fully vaccinated which is among the lowest rates in western Europe.

ar/rt (dpa, Reuters)