Coronavirus digest: Europe tightens restrictions to control spread of COVID-19

Europe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,132 Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 334,585, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 40 to 9,677.

That marks an increase of over 1,000 new cases and more than double the number of deaths compared with the day prior.

In response to the surge in new infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the premiers of all 16 states to discuss new rules to contain the virus.

On Tuesday, Merkel described the rise in cases across Europe as "serious" and called on people to "be careful, to follow the rules, to keep their distance, to cover their mouths and noses and to do what they can to contain the virus while still maintaining economic activity."

Northern Ireland has introduced the UK's strictest COVID-19 measures, shutting down schools for two weeks and pubs and restaurants for four-weeks, except for takeaway orders.

Under the measures, retail will remain open, but "close contact services" will be closed. People are expected to avoid all unnecessary travel and work from home. Universities will be asked to teach remotely to the maximum extent.

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region will close its bars and restaurants for the next 15 days in an effort to slow down spread of the virus, interim regional leader Pere Aragones announced. The measures will come into force overnight Thursday to Friday.

Northern Ireland has become one of Europe's biggest COVID-19 hotspots in recent weeks, with its health minister describing the situation as becoming graver by the hour.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the country via a television interview on Wednesday in response to the country's worsening infections.

Local media have suggested Macron may announce a curfew for the capital. The Paris region has already shut down its bars.

Macron's administration is hesitant about introducing another lockdown due to implications on its declining economy, having shrunk 19% by the end of June.

More than 500 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care as the country battles a second wave of the virus.

Over the weekend, France saw record levels of positive coronavirus tests, with nearly 27,000 new cases confirmed on Saturday. More than 32,000 have died from the virus in France since March.

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said that the country was returning to a "partial lockdown" on Wednesday.

The Netherlands will close bars and restaurants, ban alcohol sales, restrict opening hours of retail stores and prohibit gatherings of more than four people.

Wearing of cloth masks has been made mandatory for people 13 years and older in indoor spaces, and indoor gatherings are restricted to 30 people. Schools and public transport will stay open.

Rutte said that emergency legislation could be passed to make face masks mandatory.

Netherlands PM Rutte told the Dutch public that curbing the spread of COVID-19 'is now up to us all'

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that the partial lockdown was expected to last for at least four weeks, with a review of the impact after two weeks. Jonge said tougher restrictions could follow if the lockdown is ineffective.

The strict measures come at a time when coronavirus cases have surged in the country. The Netherlands has one of the highest per capita infection rates worldwide.

Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, signed a decree on Tuesday to impose new restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities.

Conte said that the measures were being taken to prevent a nationwide lockdown. The new restrictions follow a surge in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Italy recorded 6,000 new infections.

The UK's opposition leader, Keir Starmer, has called for a "circuit break" lockdown to slow down coronavirus infection rates.

Starmer said that the Boris Johnson-led government had "lost control" of the outbreak, after ignoring the advice of a scientific panel, which had called for tougher restrictions to curb infections.

Johnson has announced a three-tier system to categorize areas by rates of infection to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The city of Liverpool, which is under the highest category, faces a closure of pubs and a ban on household mixing from Wednesday for at least a month.

The UK already has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

EU member states reached an agreement on common criteria to coordinate coronavirus travel rules, to provide clarity and predictability on measures that restrict movement due to the pandemic.

The agreement requires EU countries to provide "clear and timely information about what they must do, and which restrictions are in force," including any accompanying requirements such as COVID-19 negative tests or passenger locator forms.

Ministers from 27 EU member states also created a common color-coded mapping system based on common criteria from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) to define risk areas in the bloc.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Germany extends list of cities under coronavirus clampdown Munich became the latest major city to exceed Germany’s key coronavirus threshold. In the capital Berlin, authorities have implemented a nighttime curfew — the first in 70 years — in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. All Berlin businesses are required to close by 11 p.m. at least until the end of October. The number of people allowed to meet outside at night is limited to five.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave The Czech Republic weighs national lockdown The Czech Republic, previously hailed for its COVID-19 response, is now teetering on the brink of a second lockdown. A state of emergency has been in force since October 5. Face masks are compulsory and churches — where singing is prohibited — are limited to 10 people. Shopping centers have been instructed to switch off Wi-Fi to put off young people from gathering.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Spanish government granted exceptional powers Spain’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day state of emergency in Madrid to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The move allowed the government to enforce quarantine measures across the country, prompting protests. The measure came after the Madrid regional government had rejected calls from the national government to enforce stricter measures to control the epidemic.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Police go undercover in France to enforce restrictions Bars in Paris remain closed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Two additional cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, have raised their alert to the maximum level. On Saturday, France recorded nearly 27,000 cases — its highest daily tally since the outbreak. In Paris and its suburbs, police carried out checks to ensure bars were closed and restaurants were ensuring social distancing.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Despite surge in cases, schools remain open in Poland Poland has rolled out new measures to curb the pandemic after reporting record infections for a fifth straight day, but schools remain open. People aged between 60 and 65 have special shopping hours every morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Wearing of masks in public is now mandated for everyone all the time. The country of 38 million has so far recorded 121,638 confirmed cases and 2,972 deaths.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Slovakia: No more than 6 can gather In Slovakia, a maximum of six people can gather as of 13 October, though family members are an exception. Face masks are compulsory and all public events are banned, including religious services in churches. Fitness and wellness centers are shut, while restaurants are prohibited from serving meals indoors. This September 30 photo shows hockey fans in Bratislava protesting coronavirus measures.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Three-tier alert system goes live in England The government has introduced a three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England. The new system classifies all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk. Liverpool, in northwest England, is expected to be in the highest tier, which will see restrictions tightened, such as closing gyms, pubs, and casinos. Author: Michael Nyantakyi Oti



Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has tested negative for the coronavirus, after coming into contact with a positive patient last week.

The government's spokesman, Piotr Müller, said that Morawiecki had no symptoms of the coronavirus and he would continue to stay in quarantine "until appropriate".

Portugal's soccer federation announced on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The federation said that the soccer star had tested positive while he was with Portugal's national team and he was doing well.

A day before his diagnosis, Ronaldo had posted a photo with the Portuguese soccer team in which they were having a meal together.

Americas

The World Bank has approved $12 billion to finance the purchase and distribution of vaccines, tests and treatment for the coronavirus in developing countries.

In a statement, the World Bank said that the financing would support vaccination of up to a billion people and help developing nations prepare for "deploying vaccines at scale, in coordination with international partners."

The financing plan is part of a $160 billion package that the development bank has pledged to provide to developing countries until June 2021 in their fight against the pandemic.

Facebook has announced that it will ban paid advertisements on its platform that discourage vaccinations. The company said that the only exceptions to this rule would be ads for government vaccination policies.

Facebook already had a policy in place that banned ads about vaccine hoaxes, but the new policy is a blanket ban on all paid ads that discourage vaccines or vaccination.

However, Facebook said that ads that "advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines," including a vaccine for the coronavirus, would be allowed on its platform. Unpaid posts discouraging vaccination will also be allowed on its platform.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co has paused the clinical trial of its antibody treatment for the coronavirus, because of a "safety concern."

Eli Lilly's antibody treatment is similar to the one of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals taken by US President Donald Trump after he was diagnosed with the virus.

Trump had touted Eli Lilly's drug, along with the one from Regeneron, as "virtual cures" last week. Eli Lilly's announcement follows a similar move by Johnson and Johnson on Monday. J&J temporarily halted the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, after an "unexplained illness in a study participant."

am/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)