Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The international community comes together for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this fall to find solutions to our heating world.
The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.
With COP26 to get underway in Glasgow in a few weeks, let's assess what has been achieved — and what hasn't — over the past quarter of a century of climate conferences.
A UN climate summit in Glasgow will pressure world leaders to stop burning fossil fuels, stabilize global temperatures and share money to adapt to increasingly extreme weather.