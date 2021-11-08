 COP26: Who should developing countries bill for climate impacts? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 08.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

COP26: Who should developing countries bill for climate impacts?

The countries hit hardest by climate change caused by developed nations want loss and damage to be included in climate finance talks. Will rich polluters finally listen?

A child walking on a small strip of sand surrounded by water

A boy walks from school to his house in Aberao village in South Tarawa. Kiribati is one of the countries most affected by sea level rise

As the world struggles to keep the planet from overheating, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Those who pollute are not being sanctioned," Molwyn Joseph, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment for the Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda, told DW. "Those who pollute do not appear to be empathetic to the disaster that is faced by small island developing states as a result of the pollution."

The effects of a hotter planet are already being felt today — droughts have wiped out entire harvests, flooding and supercharged hurricanes have destroyed people's livelihoods and even entire islands have disappeared off the face of the Earth.

COP26 in Glasgow | Molwyn Joseph

Environment Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Molwyn Joseph, says "we are looking down the barrel of a gun" when it comes to climate change

And countries most vulnerable to climate change are increasingly calling for funding commitments to address that harm ⁠— referred to in climate negotiations as loss and damage.

Broken promises

Current talks on climate financing, however, have mainly focused on helping countries develop their green economies, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, and adapt to a warmer world. What hasn't been properly addressed so far is the issue of loss and damage. Who picks up the tab when entire coastal communities have to be relocated, for instance?

"Small island developing states need to get a commitment that the issue of loss and damage will be dealt with in an urgent manner by this COP, and the process should start to see how the funding can be put in place," Environment Minister Joseph said.

"Within the shortest time possible, so countries such as mine do not have to wait four years to recover from a disaster. We had a disaster in Barbuda in 2017. We're still trying to recover and the government has been plunged into debt."

Property destroyed by a hurricane

When hurricane Irma hit the Caribbean island of Barbuda in 2017, it wiped out 90% of all property

Money, money, money

The issue of loss and damage is by no means new, and has been addressed at previous climate summits. Eight years ago, COP19 in the Polish capital gave rise to what is known as the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damageas a way of helping vulnerable countries deal with the devastating impacts of climate disaster. Although it was reaffirmed in the Paris Agreement, developed countries are reluctant to make solid financial commitments. Article 8 of the mechanism clearly states that it "does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation."

The issue of loss and damage is controversial because countries fear they could be held liable for every extreme weather event. And that could become very expensive. Studies suggest the economic costs of loss and damage by 2030 could run to between $400 billion (€345 billion) and $580 billion per year in developing countries.

Watch video 01:09

Maldives: Climate change and me

The island nation of Fiji puts those costs even higher. "We should be looking at the order of $750 billion per year, of which 10% should be earmarked for small island developing states," Satyendra Prasad, Fiji's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told DW.

More than 300 civil society organizations such as Climate Action Network, 350.org and Pan African Climate Justice Alliance sent an open letter to COP26 President Alok Sharma and world leaders, urging them to commit to delivering finance on loss and damage "on the basis of equity, historical responsibility and global solidarity, applying the polluter pays principle."

Those in developing countries want firm agreement on how the financing will be sourced and channeled to countries suffering loss or damage.

"We are all calling for these global leaders not just to pledge, but to put the money on the table," said Amath Pathe Sene, lead climate and environment specialist for West and Central Africa from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). "I think how the way the world reacted to the global pandemic, and we acted quickly with billions of dollars, we should do the same for climate change."

Women walking across an arid landscape

Farmland has been destroyed by high salt content due to rising sea levels in Senegal

Activists have also warned that most climate finance currently comes in the form of loans.

"What they are often offering is going to create more debt in Global South countries," Kenyan Fridays for Future activist Eric Damien Njuguna told DW. "It doesn't recognize the historical role of Global North countries in causing the climate crisis. So, in the end, we are paying back for something we didn't cause in the first place."

Breakthrough talks at COP26?

There are many ideas on the table to help finance the sums of money needed to pay for loss and damage. Antigua and Barbuda's Environment Minister Joseph suggests putting a levy on oil. "We have 90 million barrels of oil traded in the world per day. Even if you put a levy of $1 on a barrel of oil that could raise enough money to at least begin to address the issue of loss and damage," he said.

Small island developing nations are also exploring other avenues, should negotiations fail. Joseph said Antigua and Barbuda has joined with the South Pacific Island nation of Tuvalu to look into the possibility of legal action.

"It is somewhat unfortunate it has to come to that, but you have a situation where enough has not been done. And then the small island developing states now have to look at the options that are available to them," he said.

"We are being responsible global citizens. We are cleaning up our environment. And at the same time, we have been victims of the polluters."

COP26 in Glasgow | Satyendra Prasad

Dozens of communities had to be relocated because of climate change, says Fiji's Ambassador Satyendra Prasad

While he says he has seen some positive signs and is cautiously optimistic, climate activists like Eric Damien Njuguna are skeptical. "This is the 26th COP — one too many. And all of them have been a failure. And to be honest, it wouldn't be a surprise for this COP26 to be a failure, either."

However, Fiji's Ambassador to the UN, Prasad, says many countries are very committed to recognizing that the small island developing states are facing extreme climate crisis.

"Many countries have said to us in bilateral discussions and in larger meetings that they want to help us address that," he said. "So let us see — we have a week to go."

  • A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Rainfall best ally for Spanish firefighters

    A wildfire that burned through at least 7,780 hectares (30 square miles) in about a week and devastated forests in southern Spain was brought under control thanks to steady rains. The downpour helped the firefighters, who were backed by some 50 aircrafts. The blaze was one of the most difficult to combat in recent times in Spain. Some 2,600 people were forced to flee their homes.

  • An old man climbs over a destroyed bridge to his neighborhood in Bad Neuenahr, Germany

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Fierce flash floods in Europe

    Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in central Europe, leaving at least 226 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

  • People gather in an open field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire next to the village of Kamatriades, near Istiaia, northern Evia (Euboea) island on August 9, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Europe on fire

    While half of Europe is drowning, elsewhere areas are going up in flames: Large fires raged, particularly in Greece, Italy and Turkey. They have caused unforeseeable monetary damage, while thousands of people in Europe have lost their homes and their belongings.

  • People refresh themselves at a fountain next to the Colosseum in Rome, Aug. 12, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Record heat in Italy

    In addition to deadly wildfires, Italy also battled record heat temperatures, with the Italian Health Ministry issuing the maximum possible heat warning level for many cities. On the island of Sicily, 48.8 degrees Celsius (almost 120 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured on August 11 — a new European heat record. The heat could make existing fires worse, or lead to new ones.

  • A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, United States, August 10, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Still out of control

    Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire continues smoldering in California. It's California's largest fire on record, and among the most destructive in the state's history — it wiped the town of Greenville off the map. Although it's about 60% contained, the fire continues to burn two months in. Meanwhile, hot and dry conditions continue in the region, spreading fears of more fire.

  • A man wading past a submerged car along a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Extreme rainy seasons

    Earlier this summer, record floods also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

  • A helicopter drops water on a forest fire

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Greece melts down amid heat waves

    As nations flood in northern Europe, Mediterranean countries like Greece were in the grip of several heat waves. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

  • A firefighter fights a fire with a hose

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires

    "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the island by the end of July.

  • Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Heat records in the US, Canada

    Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

  • The Bootleg fire burns in southeast Oregon, at night, with a fire truck in the foreground

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Wildfires sparking thunderstorms

    Heat and drought are fueling one of the most intense wildfire seasons in the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, was so big it created its own weather and sent smoke all the way to New York City. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.

  • Workers from Brazil's state-run environment agency IBAMA speak with a farmer about an area consumed by fire near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'?

    To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

  • Men dig for water in the dry Mandrare river bed, in Madagascar

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    'On the verge of starvation'

    After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and roots, and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

  • A mother is trying to cross floodwater with her child.

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    More people fleeing natural disasters

    The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.

    Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun, Sarah Klein, Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

Fiji sees threat of coming climate exodus

The South Pacific island state of Kiribati is in danger of disappearing into the sea. Its government decided to buy land in Fiji to protect its residents from rising sea levels. Bastian Hartig paid a visit.  

COP26: Lobbying threat to global climate action

Lobbyists are pushing the climate to dangerous extremes by blocking or diluting policies that would reduce the burning of fossil fuels.  

Climate glossary: Cutting through the COP26 jargon

Climate action is complicated, and there will be lots of talk about 1.5 degree pathways, abatement strategies and carbon lock-ins at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. What does it all mean?  

Audios and videos on the topic

Made in Germany - Climate crisis: Who suffers most?  

Climate change - What's at stake?  