 Climate change: How harmful is tourism for the environment?

Travel

Climate change: How harmful is tourism for the environment?

Heatwaves, drought, and forest fires — the past few weeks in particular have made us increasingly aware of climate change. To what extent is the travel industry contributing to this?

View from a beach bar to the sea with tourists on Palma beach in Mallorca

The travel industry also harms the climate — the greatest culprit is flying

When it's high season on the Spanish tourist island of Mallorca, it's not unusuall to have up to ten aircraft on the horizon at the same time. Exactly 2014 arrivals and departures were scheduled at Palma's airport last weekend — an average of one takeoff or landing every 90 seconds. During the summer months, this is the normal volume of air traffic for Mallorca.

100 trillion tons of CO2 in 20 years

"There are few places in the world that contribute as much to global warming as Mallorca," criticizes Jaume Adrover, spokesman for the Mallorcan environmental group Terraferida. "And this is due to only one activity: tourism." Over the past 20 years, he says, the island's airport has registered 1.4 million aircraft movements with 194.5 million passengers — the majority of them: vacationers from countries such as Germany and Great Britain.

The consequences of the island's tourism strategy for the climate are enormous, Adrover says. In the course of the past two decades, 100 trillion tons of CO2 alone have been emitted by air traffic on Mallorca.

Spain Mallorca Planes over wind mills

An airplane every 90 seconds: the normal volume of traffic in the skies over Mallorca

The Balearic island is just one particularly extreme example. According to experts, tourism causes about 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. "At first glance, that may not sound like much," says Wolfgang Strasdas, head of research at the Center for Sustainable Tourism at Eberswalde University of Applied Sciences. But, he adds, there aren't many other industries that account for a larger share. Nevertheless, every single one of them must make a contribution to saving, he explains. "Tourism is an important industry when we talk about reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

First and foremost, it's about mobility.

That's because most of the emissions are caused by travel to and from the destination. "Of course, what I eat on vacationalso plays a role." For example, tourists eat a much more "emissions-intensive" diet, such as eating more meat than usual and because of the food buffets at hotels and restaurants. 

According to the German Hotel and Restaurant Association, between just under 17 to nearly 50 kilograms of CO2 are being produced per guest and overnight stay, depending on the star category of the hotel. Water consumption per person in five-star hotels, on the other hand, is a staggering 522 liters a day. The cruise industry also has a lot of catching up to do.  "Although individual pilot projects give cause for hope, the industry as a whole is not yet on course to meet the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement in time," says environmentalist group NABU, for example.

The deck of a cruise ship with pool and sun loungers

A trip on a cruise ship is not by any means climate-friendly

"We can't go on like this"

The tourism industry has realized that the days of carefree travel are over. "We can't go on like this," said Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV). Air travel and the emissions caused by it are the industry's "Achilles' heel". The goal must be CO2-neutral mobility. The World Tourism Organization also places the onus on the industry itself. CO2 emissions from tourism rose by 60% between 2005 and 2016, according to the so-called Glasgow Declaration, which was presented at the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 and which 600 representatives of the tourism industry have now signed. They all pledged to become climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest.

Spain Barcelona Park Güell tourists

Cities like Barcelona, but also Venice and Amsterdam are groaning under the flood of tourists

 

But that will not be easy. After all, the aviation industry, of all sectors, is unlikely to see any fundamental change, at least in the short term.  "Progress in this area has been so slow that serious doubts are warranted about the aviation industry's ability to achieve its zero-emissions target by mid-century," criticizes the think tank Transport & Environment. Waiting for alternative fuels to be developed could prove counterproductive, it says, as large-scale production is still a long way off. In addition, the volume of air travel continues to increase year after year, which negates any savings. "As of now, flying less is the most effective way to reduce emissions."

Vilnius Airport Passengers board the plane

Flying is responsible for the majority of the tourism industry's emissions

Flying no longer possible for everyone

Another problem can be seen even at a cursory glance at internet search engines: Anyone looking to book a last-minute vacation on Mallorca in August, for example, can find flights from Germany for as little as 140 euros — there and back, mind you. For tourism researcher Wolfgang Strasdas, the matter is clear: "That's far too cheap." Air fares need to reflect true costs, tax advantages still enjoyed by the airline industry need to be eliminated, and an international CO2 emissions trading system needs to be introduced, he argues.

The fact that many people might then no longer be able to afford a vacation to Mallorca is not something he considers problematic. "It's not a human right," he says. "It's not about taking away someone's ability to have a vacation." He says people can also travel to the Mediterranean by train or go on vacation to the Baltic Sea.

Jaume Adrover would also like to see a reduction in the number of vacationers coming to Mallorca. But he doesn't really believe in it happening. He is for instance concerned about the investment plans currently being made by the airport operator. In Palma alone, the airport operator is investing around 200 million euros in modernization measures, according to official sources. Adrover suspects, however, that the airport's capacity is to be clandestinely expanded. Then it would be even more crowded in the skies over the island.

This article was originally written in German

  • Crater left by avalanche on July 3, 2022, on the Marmolada glacier, Trentino Alto Adige, on July 4, 202

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Deadly avalanche in Marmolada

    On July 3, the pinnacle of the Marmolada glacier in Italy's Dolomites broke loose, releasing a landslide that overwhelmed dozens of hikers and killed seven. "We heard a loud noise," an eyewitness told the Ansa news agency. "We saw an avalanche of snow and ice heading towards the valley at high speed, and we knew something bad had happened." An intense heat wave had gripped Italy since late June.

  • A 2019 photo shows the Aktogar Langgar Village of Datong Township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Highly susceptible to climate change

    The world's mountains are rugged, but delicate. They have a huge impact on even distant lowlands but are highly sensitive to climate change. Temperatures are rising significantly faster in mountain areas, well outpacing other habitats. As a result, snow and glaciers are disappearing with consequences for water systems, biodiversity, natural disasters, agriculture and tourism.

  • A sign showing how far the Pasterze Glacier has receded since 2005

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Snow and permafrost: The big melt

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says lower elevation snow cover could fall by as much as 80% if emissions continue unabated. Glaciers, too, are retreating, with a similar melt expected in the European Alps at current levels of CO2 output. At least a quarter of the world's permafrost is in high mountain areas. As permafrost thaws, it will release vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • The Jahuacocha Lagoon in the Cordillera Huayhuash, in the department of Áncash in Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    There's something in the water

    The changing climate has a deep impact on water systems, but the effects change over time. Initially, glacier-fed river systems rise in flow with accelerated melting. But in areas with much-reduced glacier cover, such as Peru's Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, rivers weaken due to less seasonal melt. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already hit that turning point.

  • A snowshoe hare peers out from under a tree

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Biodiversity: Shifting habitats

    Climate change has altered the make-up of wildlife in mountain areas. Some flora and fauna, including lowland bird species, are winners, as more areas open up for them to thrive. But this comes at a cost to species adapted to the cold, such as snowshoe hares in North America and snow leopards in Central and South Asia, which have to move higher up the mountains to survive.

  • Rescue crews search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Ask, Norway

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountains and natural disasters

    Retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost make mountain slopes less stable, leading to more frequent rockfalls, landslides and flooding. Wildfires are on the rise, particularly in the western US, where snow is melting sooner. And melting glaciers will also release heavy metals, such as mercury, and other legacy contaminants.

  • A Buddhist stupa with prayer flags stands in front of the snowy peaks of Annapurna, 4600 meters above sea level

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountain ways of life threatened

    Almost 10% of the world's population lives in high mountain regions. But life there is becoming more marginal with worsening economic opportunities and a higher risk of natural disasters. The aesthetic, spiritual and cultural aspects of mountain landscapes are impacted, too. The Indigenous Manangi community in Nepal, for example, sees the loss of glaciers as a threat to their ethnic identity.

  • A man walks towards his plot of land where he grows corn and potatoes in Huaraz, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Economic costs

    As temperatures rise, mountain farming and tourism take an economic hit. Equally, high-altitude infrastructure — such as roads, railways, pipelines and buildings — suffer as the foundations on which it was built destabilize. In some areas, thawing glaciers have revealed mining opportunities, but taking advantage of this can cause other problems, like pollution.

  • An old ski club hut on the peak of Chacaltaya (5,395 meters), once home to the world's highest ski resort

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Winter tourism: snowless ski resorts

    Less snow and thawing permafrost have hurt the skiing, glacier tourism and mountaineering sectors. In Bolivia, which has lost half its glaciers over the last 50 years, the world's highest ski resort is a sad display of rusted ski lifts. Ski resorts are now relying on artificial snow at great environmental cost, while others are pivoting to alternative sports to account for shorter seasons.

  • Some countrypeople walk next to a potatoe plantation in Huatata, 50 kilometers from Cuzco, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Farmers adapting to changing mountain climates

    As glaciers shrink, ultimately reducing the amount of water that flows down to rivers and valleys, local farmers are facing lower agricultural yields. This is combined with reduced access to electricity as hydropower operations suffer. In Nepal, farmers are dealing with drying soils, making it harder to grow potatoes and fodder. But others are switching to new crops suitable for warmer climes.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


