China's birth rate falls to historic low

Despite attempts to encourage couples to have more children, China's birth rate fell to its lowest since the country was founded in 1949.

In 2016, China partially ended its one-child policy to allow some couples to have two children. But the policy appears to have done little to spur population growth as rising living costs weigh on couples considering a child.

In numbers:

The birth rate in 2018 dropped to 10.94 per thousand, down from 12.43 the previous year.

The number of babies born in 2018 dropped by two million to 15.23 million compared to the previous year.

The birth rate is the lowest since 1949.

China's population is nearly 1.4 billion.

More to follow ...

ls/ncy (Reuters, AFP)