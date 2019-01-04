 China population to peak at 1.44 billion in 2029 | News | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China population to peak at 1.44 billion in 2029

Chinese government scholars say the proportion of elderly people will steadily rise, as the country's population will decline. The dynamic could have a far-reaching impact on China's social and economic development.

Crowded street corner of Chang An Avenue and Wangfujing Street in Beijing (picture-alliance/robertharding/T. Graham)

The China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) published its latest edition of the "Green Book of Population and Labor," revealing that the country's population is expected to reach 1.4 billion people by 2029 and then begin an extended period of "unstoppable" decline.

The report says growth in China's working population has now stagnated and fertility rates remain low. By the middle of the century, the population is expected to fall to 1.36 billion, with a decline in the workforce population of as much as 200 million.

If fertility rates do not change, China's overall population could fall to 1.17 billion by 2065.

A sharp rise in elderly people

With China's working population on the decline and fertility rates staying at current levels, the number of elderly people as a proportion of the general population is set to rise sharply.

The trend will have a far-reaching impact on the social and economic development of the country, researchers warn.

"From a theoretical point of view, the long-term population decline, especially when it is accompanied by a continuously ageing population, is bound to cause very unfavorable social and economic consequences," the report, published on Friday, said.

Read more: Aging populations challenge China, India, Iran and Japan

Previous forecasts have warned of the steady increase in China's elderly population, which is expected to reach 400 million by the end of 2035 from around 240 million in 2018.

The CASS report found that the "dependency rate," the proportion of non-working people, which includes children and the elderly, rose for the first time in more than 30 years in 2011, and is widely predicted to increase further for at least the next few decades.

In particular, the proportion of retirees will rise steadily until 2060, the report said.

In 2016, the Chinese government relaxed its controversial "One-child Policy," which was enacted in 1979 in order to curb population growth.

The policy reversal was meant to rebalance China's age structure. But despite the fact that couples can now have two children, the country's birth rate declined 3.5 percent in 2017 and is expected to have fallen again in 2018.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China's two-child policy comes into effect

Couples in China are allowed to have two children from now on. The Chinese government implemented the law after concerns related to the country's shrinking population and aging workforce. (01.01.2016)  

How has the one-child policy affected China?

China resorted to a one-child policy in 1979 to limit its then-ballooning population, and then over three decades later changed it to a two-child policy. Experts say it cannot be a model for other countries. (19.07.2018)  

Aging populations challenge China, India, Iran and Japan

As its society overall ages, China plans to scrap its one-child policy. Other Asian nations also face the challenge of demographic change. (29.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 04.01.2019

Chinese President Xi recently called for a "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, prompting criticism from Taipei. What is the "Taiwan issue" all about? DW explores the history of the conflict through these photographs.

Apple shares tank with billion of lost iPhone sales 03.01.2019

One of the world's most valuable companies -- tech giant Apple -- has seen its shares tumble. That came after it was forced to cut its quarterly sales forecast -- blaming falling iPhone sales in China. But Apple is also struggling in some developed markets where fewer consumers opted for iPhone upgrades than expected.

German companies want to benefit from China's new 'Silk Road' 02.01.2019

China has been building the Silk Road for five years. More than 100 projects have been completed as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. Apart from major transportation infrastructure projects, cables for faster internet have also been laid out. German companies also want to benefit from the initiative.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 