China-US tensions: Xi and Biden hold call on avoiding 'unintended conflict'

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in months on Thursday.

The US and China look to be attempting to mend fences, in what appears to be break from the past few years of strained relations.

The leaders to the world's two largest economies held a conversation focusing on relations between the two countries and areas of mutual concern, the White House said.

With the two countries entangled in a trade war, Biden's message in the call was that "we don't have any situation in the future where we veer into unintended conflict," an administration official told reporters.

According to Chinese state media, the conversation was "candid" and "in-depth." The White House says the leaders discussed the need to avoid letting competition escalate into conflict.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

kb/rs (Reuters, AFP)