China summons German ambassador to Beijing

The Chinese government took action in protest at German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meeting with pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong. Beijing says it has "sufficient proof" of foreign intervention in Hong Kong.
China on Wednesday summoned the German ambassador to Beijing over a recent meeting between German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.
Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken said the meeting sent very negative signals and claimed foreign forces had been involved in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.
Wu also voiced Beijing's confidence in the Hong Kong government,saying it would carry out its duties.