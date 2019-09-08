Joshua Wong: Hong Kong protests 'must continue'

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on Tuesday stressed that the anti-government protests in Hong Kong must continue.

In an exclusive interview with DW, he called for free elections and described Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her government as a "puppet of communist authorities."

Lam released a statement earlier in the day appealing for dialogue with the protesters and for an end to recent violence.

'Universal suffrage'

Wong, however, pointed out that he and his fellow protesters have been seeking talks with Lam since July 1. The only solution would come with "universal suffrage," and a widening of "democratic rights for the people of Hong Kong," he said.

"We urge world leaders, when we are facing the threat of troops moving to the border and the possibility of martial rule in Hong Kong, now is the time for world leaders to take on the responsibility to safeguard Hong Kong's political and economic freedom."

