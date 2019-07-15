 China slowdown, trade dispute hurt global carmakers | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 17.07.2019

Business

China slowdown, trade dispute hurt global carmakers

Car sales have fallen in all key regions, especially in China, the world's biggest auto market. With concerns about the economy and stricter emissions rules looming, there is no end in sight for carmakers' troubles.

A car tower at a Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

Passenger car sales took a major beating in all key markets across the world in the first half of this year, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said on Wednesday.

The biggest fall was seen in the world's biggest car market by sales, China, where new car sales were down 14% to nearly 9.9 million, putting it on track for a second year of declining sales. In June, new car sales in the Asian giant fell a little over 7% to 1.7 million. 2018 saw the first annual drop in Chinese car sales in almost three decades.

The Chinese auto sector has been under a lot of pressure over the past 18 months, hurt by an economic slowdown that has dented consumer confidence, the ongoing trade dispute between Beijing and Washington, and the government's crackdown on peer-to-peer lending. Looming stricter emissions rules are also causing Chinese buyers to wait to buy new cars.

"The decline in the Chinese market has been the biggest shock for the whole industry," Nigel Griffiths from IHS Markit told DW. "It's been fast, strong and significant across all sectors and across the entire market."

The slowdown in the Chinese market, which accounts for a third of all vehicles sold globally, has added to the woes of global automakers, including Germany's Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker, and premium brands Daimler and BMW. Volkswagen, which counts China as its biggest market in terms of cars sold, has blamed weakness in the Asian country for a drop in its sales.

Some analysts, however, say that the decline in the Chinese car market may have bottomed out.

"Though we are not yet 'out of the woods,' the Chinese auto market would appear to be improving at the margin with the rate of the declines in recent months slowing and even some positive volume developments during the last few weeks," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients.

"An improving end market bodes well for German premium names sales, and we estimate that China contributes 30-40% of pre-tax profit at both BMW and Daimler," they said.

Watch video 01:06

Daimler braces for tough year after profit tumble

European car sales down

Car sales in the European Union fell a little over 3% to 8.2 million in the first half of 2019, according to VDA. In June, the drop was much steeper at 8%. New car registrations fell in all the major markets, barring Germany, where they were up 1%.

Sales in the 28-nation bloc have been under pressure for more than a year, mainly because of the diesel emissions scandal, stricter emissions norms and uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Read moreAs Dieselgate scandal widens, will Germany finally tackle transport emissions?

Daimler last week cut its profit forecast for the fourth time in a year as it was forced to set aside more funds to deal with its regulatory troubles related to diesel emissions. The company also blamed market slowdown for the cut.

BMW reported its first loss in a decade in the first quarter of this year, after keeping aside €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) for potential EU fines over its alleged collusion with VW and Daimler to delay the implementation of greener technologies.

Both Daimler and BMW have also suffered from Chinese tariffs on their cars made in the US.

Meanwhile, French carmaker Renault's Japanese partner, Nissan, saw a steep 24% drop in car sales in the EU between January and June. A company spokesman told Bloomberg that the decline was a result of a move away from less profitable sales channels such as rentals and a shift from existing models to cleaner engines.

Although Renault Group's EU sales were flat in the first half, Renault brand sales fell over 6%. But the company expects a boost in the second half from newer models.

Technical correction

"This time last year, the European market was starting to be inflated by the manufactures trying to sell vehicles ahead of the WLTP [Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure] testing deadline which caused a major distortion in the market during last summer," Griffiths said. "And so the market is a little bit weaker right now compared to then."

When the new testing procedure came into effect in September last year, it led to a major correction in the market. The supply of new vehicles was hit as manufacturers waited at overcrowded testing stations to get WLTP approvals.

"We expect a technical recovery in the market in the second half just because the comparative base will be extremely easy," Griffiths said. "In other words, the second half will be stronger than the first, but it will still be down almost 1%."

Global gloom

Registration of light vehicles, including cars and trucks, in the US fell by nearly 2% to 8.4 million in the first half of 2019.

India saw car sales fall by 10% to 1.6 million passenger cars in the first six months. The fall was much steeper in June at 18%.

Sales in Japan were flat in the January-June period.

Brazil, however, bucked the downward trend. Light vehicle sales in the South American country rose more than 10% to 1.3 million in the first half of 2019.

  • Chinese produced cars lined up for sale (Getty Images/AFP)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's auto slump persists

    The world's largest automotive market last year saw its first annual sales drop in more than two decades. A 5.8% fall was recorded by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The rout has continued into 2019, with sales dropping 21% in the first four months compared to last year. Beijing is due to introduce stimulus measures, including incentives for first-time and rural car buyers.

  • The port of Qingdao, China (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Y. Fangping)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Trade war hits Chinese exports

    China's exports to the world sank 2.7% year-on-year in April. Exports to the US, meanwhile, dropped 13.2% amid a worsening trade conflict with Washington. Over the first four months of year, China's exports rose just 0.2% over the year. Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as Hong Kong and Taiwan firms pull some of their production out of China to avoid US tariffs.

  • Chinesische Währung (picture alliance/dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    P2P loan industry dries up

    A major upheaval is underway in China's peer-to-peer (P2P) finance sector after numerous cases of fraud and negligence. Thousands of platforms have gone bust or just disappeared, leaving investors nursing heavy losses. A government crackdown on lenders means millions of Chinese consumers now have no alternative credit line.

  • A Gucci store in Hainan (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Wei Liang)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Consumers feel the pinch

    Chinese consumers are cutting back on everyday spending. Clothing sales fell for the first time since 2009, while overall retail sales in April rose at their slowest pace in 15 years. With a huge stock market rout eating up retail investors' profits, the easy money that many middle- to low-income consumers have used to spend on designer and branded goods dried up.

  • People stand next to a model of a proposed apartment block in Dalian city (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Liu Debin)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Has the property bubble burst?

    There are conflicting reports about China's long-booming property market. Last year, investors of apartments started protesting outside developers' offices after the values of their flats plummeted between purchase and construction. Although some reports suggest prices are rising again, particularly in the four largest cities, authorities are keen to avoid the property market overheating.

  • Workers at a steel factory in Dalian city (picture alliance / dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Zombie firms faces closure

    A massive stimulus program in 2009 saw cheap loans offered to thousands of state-run industrial enterprises, including steel, aluminum, cement and coal producers. The investments created huge overcapacity in several sectors, and many firms relied on subsidies to stay afloat. Chinese authorities have since set a 2020 deadline to shut these "zombie firms," leaving behind an even bigger rust belt.

  • China job fair (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/TPG)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's hidden joblessness

    Officially, unemployment remains low in China. However, most of the 280 million migrant workers from rural areas aren't counted in official statistics. Gavekal Dragonomics recently showed large state-funded industrial firms cut about 2.8 million jobs in 2018. Although the private sector has seen strong employment growth in recent years, surveys by job agencies suggest hiring is falling.

  • Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie (picture alliance/dpa/S.Fan)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Lies, damn lies and Chinese statistics

    The accuracy of official Chinese goverment statistics has been questioned for years. According to the Brookings Institute, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is some 12% smaller than officially claimed. Researchers believe growth between 2008 and 2016 was on average 1.7% lower. If extrapolated to 2018, China's official 6.6% GDP figure would be more like than 5.8%.

    Author: Nik Martin


China Qingdao - Containerhafen

China growing at slowest pace in decades not a sign of weakness 15.07.2019

China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter — the weakest pace since 1992. But the numbers may not be as gloomy for the world's second-largest economy as they appear, says Wang Tao from Swiss bank UBS.

China - Tesla S

Will Tesla's 'made in China' cars be popular? 12.07.2019

US carmaker Tesla is planning to launch its first "made in China" electric cars by the end of this year. The cars will be cheaper than US-made Tesla vehicles, but experts say it will not guarantee their immediate success.

Symbolbild USA China Handel

China's GDP growth slumps to 27-year low amid trade war with US 15.07.2019

China's second-quarter growth has slowed to 6.2%, its weakest rate in almost three decades. The figure reflects trade pressure from the US and weakening global demand.

