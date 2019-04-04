European Commission finds German automakers illegally colluded on emissions technology

German car giants VW, Daimler and BMW colluded to restrict the development of technology to clean emissions from petrol and diesel cars, the European Commission said.
German car manufacturing giants Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW illegally colluded to hinder competition on emission cleaning technology, the European Commission said on Friday.
The initial findings from an investigation carried out by EU's antitrust regulators came nearly two years after authorities carried out raids on their headquarters.
What the Commission found:
Colluding 'not to improve their products'
EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said EU antitrust authorities were concerned that VW, BMW and Daimler purposefully restricted their customer's access to the best technology.
"Companies can cooperate in many ways to improve the quality of their products. However, EU competition rules do not allow them to collude on exactly the opposite: not to improve their products, not to compete on quality," Vestager said in a statement.
What happens next: The Commission said it has notified the companies of its initial findings and will give the German automakers a chance to respond. Antitrust regulators emphasized that the investigation is not yet over. Should VW, BMW and Daimler be found guilty of violating antitrust rules, the Commission can impose a fine of up to 10 percent of each company's annual worldwide turnover.
More to follow...
