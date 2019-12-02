China offers olive branch on US pork and soy imports

China has said it could waive tariffs on some US soybean and pork shipments, in a sign that trade tensions might be easing. The two countries are in early talks about the de-escalation of their long-running dispute.
Beijing said on Friday that it might offer a levy waiver to some US soy and pork imports — a potential peace offering after nearly two years of trade tariff hostilities.
The suggestion comes as the countries edge towards a partial deal that would see China allow in more US farm products.
Read more: Schnitzel shortage predicted over swine fever in China
The change could also result from the need to fill a supply gap. Pork imports to China surged in recent months after the outbreak of African swine fever led to the slaughter of nearly a third of its domestic pig herd.
"The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council is carrying out the exclusion of some soybeans, pork and other commodities based on applications from enterprises," China's finance ministry said in a statement.
China has raised tariffs on pork from the US three times since the trade war started in March 2018, with duty going up from 12% to 72%
.
Levies on soybeans have been ramped up from 3% to 33%. China consumes more soybeans than any other country in the world, and has been filling the supply gap by importing from elsewhere — particularly Brazil.
Read more: China lifts ban on US poultry
China and the US have been locked into an extended trade war over what the US viewed as China's unfair protectionist policies and intellectual property theft.
The waiver comes amid negotiations between the United States and China to deliver a "phase one" interim deal to de-escalate the dispute which began in early 2018.
rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US has removed tariffs on over 400 Chinese goods after American firms complained that the levies would cause economic hardship. But trade talks between the world's top two economies remain on a delicate footing. (21.09.2019)
President Trump said the US would delay a tariff hike for two weeks, after China announced it would lift some trade restrictions. The mutual concessions may ease tensions ahead of high-level talks early next month. (12.09.2019)
A 50% collapse in Chinese pork production due to the swine fever epidemic could prompt price rises for schnitzel in Europe. A bidding war with the world's largest consumer of pork products is now underway. (30.11.2019)
A market worth over $500 million to US poultry farmers had been closed for five years following an avian flu outbreak. But now China has lifted the ban in order to fill a pork-shaped gap left by swine fever. (14.11.2019)
The president of the World Organization for Animal Health has called it the "biggest threat to any commercial livestock of our generation." The global price of pork and pig-based products is expected to skyrocket. (31.10.2019)
Fears of a US-China trade war have been on the rise as Beijing threatens to impose a 25-percent levy on American pork imports. The warning comes as a US tariff hike on steel and aluminium comes into effect. (23.03.2018)