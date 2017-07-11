China names Xi ally, 'wolf warrior' as new ambassador to US

China has named 55-year-old hawkish diplomat Qin Gang as the country's new ambassador to the United States.

Qin, a close confidante of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is taking up the key role amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing over a range of issues.

"As two big countries different in history, culture, social system and development stage, China and the United States are entering a new round of mutual exploration, understanding and adaptation, trying to find a way to get along with each other," Qin told reporters on his arrival in Washington, D.C.

The new envoy vowed to bring US-China ties "back on track," according to a transcript released by the Chinese embassy.

Qin tweeted from a new official account that he will begin a 14-day quarantine in residence and "get down to work soon."

What do we know about the new ambassador?

Qin served as one of China's nine vice foreign ministers from 2018-21.

He also headed the Foreign Ministry's Protocol Department, where he worked directly with President Xi and accumulated extensive experience accompanying Chinese leaders on their overseas trips.

He has been a spokesperson for the ministry twice, gaining a reputation for being a vigorous defender of Chinese policies in the face of increasing criticism on the world stage.

The aggressive style of defending China in the press and on social media is described as "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy.

The 55-year-old envoy is regarded as more hawkish than his predecessor in Washington, Cui Tiankai.

Qin began his career in diplomacy in 1988 and he spent several years at the Chinese embassy in London.

He is a fluent English speaker.

Watch video 17:05 Share How China is reining In its tech titans Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3vvfc Business Beyond: How China is tightening control of its tech companies

What is the current state of US-China ties?

Relations between the US and China have been strained in recent years, with both sides clashing on a wide array of issues, ranging from trade and technology to human rights and foreign policy.

Tensions ran high during President Donald Trump's time in office, when the US administration imposed trade tariffs and technology restrictions on China.

President Joe Biden has continued Trump's hawkish stance, describing China as the pre-eminent challenge to the US.

In a recent meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China would not tolerate what it considered US interference in its internal affairs and key development interests.

Sherman responded by saying that human rights are not just an internal matter and called on China to work with the United States on global issues as a responsible great power.

sri/nm (AP, AFP)